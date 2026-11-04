Alexander Shelley Leads Pacific Symphony With Nobuyuki Tsujii in Rachmaninoff's Third Piano Concerto

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Artistic & Music Director Alexander Shelley welcomes internationally acclaimed Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii, known worldwide as Nobu, to Pacific Symphony for three performances centered around the piano repertoire's thrilling and emotional work, Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall on November 19-21.

As part of Pacific Symphony's America 250 celebration, the program pairs the Van Cliburn Gold Medalist's expressive artistry with the sweeping romantic grandeur of Rachmaninoff's masterpiece and the bold orchestral imagination of Béla Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra, both works by European-born composers who made the United States their home and became American citizens.

'We are thrilled the fascinating and brilliant soloist Nobu will make his Pacific Symphony debut,' said Shelley. 'Nobu is a virtuosic and breathtaking Japanese pianist. He will be performing Rachmaninoff's iconic third piano concerto, one of the most beloved concertos ever written and a work very close to my heart. In the hands of this great soloist, the audience will journey on a wave of emotion and be transported on a powerful, expressive journey.'

Renowned for his impressive technical skill and musical prowess, Nobu has earned international recognition for his ability to bring extraordinary immediacy and emotional depth to the concert stage. Born blind, he developed a distinct approach to learning music by ear. While some vision-impaired pianists read scores written in Braille, Nobu has worked with music professionals who record scores in small sections for him to study, with codes and instructions written by the composer so he can listen and learn strictly by ear.

In an interview with the Arizona Republic, Nobu said, 'I ask my assistants to make a special cassette tape for me. They split the piece into small sections, such as several bars, and record it (one hand at a time). I call these tapes 'music sheets for ears.' It takes me a few days to complete a short piece, but it takes one month to complete a big sonata or concerto.' His artistry reflects not only his exceptional ability to master the piano's most demanding asks, but a commitment to the instrument and orchestral music.

Shelley opens the program with Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra, one of the composer's many landmarks that made a deep impression on 20th-century orchestral music. Written in 1943 during a period of declining health and personal hardship for Bartók, the concerto represents a powerful affirmation of resilience, creativity and the enduring spirit of music. As Shelley leads the orchestra across its five vividly contrasting movements, audiences will enjoy its blend of folk-inspired sounds, instrumental solos, playful exchanges and sweeping melodies.

'Continuing our season's America 250 theme, this program brings together music by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Béla Bartók, two pivotal 20th-century composers who emigrated from Europe to the United States and became American citizens late in their lives,' continued Shelley. 'Composed during his years in the United States, Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra is among his final great works. It showcases the orchestra in all its glory, exploring what the individuals in the orchestra can do and then bringing it all together as a collective.'

The concert titled 'Nobu Plays Rachmaninoff's Mighty Third' takes place November 19-21 at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Enhancing the experience, audiences can attend a free Preview Talk at 7 p.m. The November 19 performance is sponsored by the Colburn Foundation. The appearance of Nobuyuki Tsujii is sponsored by The Michelle F. Rohé Fund.

Image magnification will be provided on the big screen for a closer look at the artists.

Tickets start at $36. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit pacificsymphony.org.

About Nobuyuki Tsujii (Nobu)

Described by The Observer as the 'definition of virtuosity' Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii (Nobu), who has been blind from birth, won the joint Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009 and has gone on to earn an international reputation for the passion and excitement he brings to his live performances. His electrifying performance prompted the contest's founder to declare that he was 'absolutely miraculous.' Nobu's performance, he continued, had 'the power of a healing service. It was truly divine.'

That verdict was soon endorsed by audiences and critics drawn to hear Nobu's debuts on the world's most prestigious stages, including New York's Carnegie Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall and Wigmore Hall, the Vienna Musikverein, the Berlin Philharmonie, the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris and the main auditorium of Tokyo's Suntory Hall. Nobu also became the subject of a documentary directed by the eminent film-maker Peter Rosen: Touching the Sound: The Improbable Journey of Nobuyuki Tsujii (2014), having already featured prominently in the director's film about the 13th Van Cliburn Competition, A Surprise in Texas (2010).

About Alexander Shelley, Artistic & Music Director

One of the foremost conductors of his generation, Alexander Shelley is 'a natural communicator, both on and off the podium' (The Daily Telegraph), appearing regularly across six continents with the world's finest orchestras and soloists. A passionate and articulate advocate for the role of music in society, Shelley has spearheaded multiple award-winning and ground-breaking projects, unlocking creativity in the next generation and bringing symphonic music to new audiences.

With a conducting technique described as 'immaculate, everything crystal clear' (Yorkshire Post), and with a 'precision, distinction, and beauty of gesture not seen since Lorin Maazel' (Le Devoir), Shelley is known for the integrity of his interpretations and for his creative programming. He has led over 50 major world premieres, highly praised cycles of Beethoven, Schumann, and Brahms symphonies, operas, ballets, and innovative multimedia productions. He is admired in the industry for bringing the best possible sound out of orchestras. For his exceptional contributions to international classical music and his dedicated efforts to engage and inspire young audiences Alexander was, in 2023, awarded the Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany (Bundesverdienstkreuz) by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

In 2026-27, he leads Pacific Symphony in Southern California into a thrilling new era as its Artistic & Music Director. Additionally, this season marks Shelley's first full season as Principal Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra Ireland (NSOI). Shelley is Artistic and Music Director of Artis-Naples, in Florida, where he provides artistic leadership for the Naples Philharmonic and the wider multidisciplinary arts organization. Across each ensemble, Shelley is committed to presenting music as a complete artistic experience. With Pacific Symphony and Artis-Naples, he leads performances of the entire Beethoven symphonic cycle, inviting audiences into a deeper engagement with the composer's creative vision. Read more at pacificsymphony.org/alexander-shelley.

About Pacific Symphony

Founded in 1978, Pacific Symphony welcomes Alexander Shelley for his inaugural season as Artistic & Music Director in 2026-27, building on nearly five decades of artistic growth, innovation, and community impact. His inaugural season reflects an ambitious artistic vision that blends core symphonic masterworks, contemporary voices, multidisciplinary collaboration, and a commitment to expanding access to orchestral music. Today, Pacific Symphony is recognized as a major cultural force in Southern California and performs as a resident company of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

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