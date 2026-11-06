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YOU ARE MINE New Musical to Premiere at Venice Island Performing Arts in Philadelphia

The new musical by Susan Cinoman, featuring songs by Maia Sharp, will be presented November 20 and 21.

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YOU ARE MINE New Musical to Premiere at Venice Island Performing Arts in Philadelphia

Venice Island Performing Arts New Musical Series, Philadelphia, Pa., has selected You Are Mine by Connecticut playwright Susan Cinoman, based on the music of Nashville singer/songwriter Maia Sharp and directed by Beth Criscuolo, to be presented as its 2026 new musical.

Venice Island Performing Arts New Musical Series presents O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference Semi-Finalist You Are Mine, a funny and romantic new play with music by award-winning playwright and Philadelphia native Susan Cinoman, based on the music of acclaimed singer/songwriter Maia Sharp.

What happens when a restaurant hostess, an Ivy League-bound dishwasher, a  hotheaded cook, a Subaru salesperson and a ghost find themselves in various states of unrequited love in a broken-down apartment all on one and a bar all in one transformative night?

This musical comedy about the seductive pull of the past and the soaring possibilities that open up when we are brave enough to let go is an original musical first seen in workshop at the Connecticut Theatre Exchange in Washington, Connecticut, directed by Nelson Eusebio and produced by Tracy Liz Miller and Kent Burnham.

The Philadelphia cast includes New York actors Nora Fox, Adamaris Lopez, and Philadelphia actors, Peyton Divirgilio, Deena Daniels, Eddie Varley, Jameson May and Lucy Criscuolo. Musical Direction is by Jeff Smith, arrangements are by Zev Burrows and choreography is by Maria Jackson.

WHEN:

November 20 and 21, 2026 7pm

WHERE:

Venice Island Performing Arts & Recreation Center
7 Lock Street
Philadelphia, PA 19127

TICKETS: 

25.00

Click Here to Get Tickets


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