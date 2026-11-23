"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
WHITE CHRISTMAS to Be Staged at Sacred Heart University to Benefit nOURish Bridgeport
Performances will run December 11–13.
Sacred Heart University's Performing Arts Program will present a concert production of the holiday musical White Christmas December 11–13, bringing together students from all four performing arts cohorts for a production benefiting a local nonprofit.
The production is a collaboration between the University's theatre arts, dance, choral, and band & orchestra programs. Theatre arts students will perform the leading, supporting, and ensemble roles, while dance students will perform during major musical numbers. Choral students will form an onstage choir, and band & orchestra students will perform in the pit alongside professional musicians.
The production will use the Broadway musical adaptation of the film, with actors performing scenes in front of a live orchestra rather than traditional sets. The show will feature songs from the film, including "Sisters," "Gee, I Wish I Was Back in the Army," and "White Christmas."
Proceeds from the production will benefit nOURish Bridgeport, a nonprofit founded by Rev. Sara Smith to combat food insecurity in Bridgeport. The show is also sponsored by SHU's Community Engagement Department.
Sacred Heart University's Performing Arts Program was recently recognized among the top 25 college theatre programs in the nation by The Princeton Review. Students across the theatre arts, dance, choral, and band & orchestra programs regularly collaborate on full-scale productions through the John and Sabina Petillo Center for the Performing Arts, which opened in 2024 and provides dedicated rehearsal and performance spaces for each cohort.
White Christmas Performance Schedule
Performances of White Christmas will take place at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, December 13, at 3 p.m.
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