NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sacred Heart University's Performing Arts Program will present a concert production of the holiday musical White Christmas December 11–13, bringing together students from all four performing arts cohorts for a production benefiting a local nonprofit.

The production is a collaboration between the University's theatre arts, dance, choral, and band & orchestra programs. Theatre arts students will perform the leading, supporting, and ensemble roles, while dance students will perform during major musical numbers. Choral students will form an onstage choir, and band & orchestra students will perform in the pit alongside professional musicians.

The production will use the Broadway musical adaptation of the film, with actors performing scenes in front of a live orchestra rather than traditional sets. The show will feature songs from the film, including "Sisters," "Gee, I Wish I Was Back in the Army," and "White Christmas."

Proceeds from the production will benefit nOURish Bridgeport, a nonprofit founded by Rev. Sara Smith to combat food insecurity in Bridgeport. The show is also sponsored by SHU's Community Engagement Department.

Sacred Heart University's Performing Arts Program was recently recognized among the top 25 college theatre programs in the nation by The Princeton Review. Students across the theatre arts, dance, choral, and band & orchestra programs regularly collaborate on full-scale productions through the John and Sabina Petillo Center for the Performing Arts, which opened in 2024 and provides dedicated rehearsal and performance spaces for each cohort.

White Christmas Performance Schedule

Performances of White Christmas will take place at the Edgerton Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 12, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, December 13, at 3 p.m.

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 7% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 7% 5 Musicals at Richter 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 3 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 4 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming