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Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Vote for your favorites through December 31st, 2026.

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Featured Topic BWW Regional Awards More Coverage Voting Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Voting is now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards.

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

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Jorgensen Center (11/21-11/21)
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Stamford Palace Theatre (11/25-11/25)
Cabaret in Connecticut Cabaret
The Press Box Theater (11/27-12/20) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Crimes of the Heart in Connecticut Crimes of the Heart
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/30-11/08) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Pride and Prejudice in Connecticut Pride and Prejudice
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/20-11/22)
Delayed For The Holidays in Connecticut Delayed For The Holidays
Goshen Players (11/28-12/06)
Marvin's Room in Connecticut Marvin's Room
Dionysus Theatre Company (10/30-11/15)
Topdog/Underdog in Connecticut Topdog/Underdog
TheaterWorks Hartford (2/04-3/07)
Pinocchio in Connecticut Pinocchio
Playhouse on Park (10/31-11/21)
Always...Patsy Cline in Connecticut Always...Patsy Cline
Music Theatre of CT (11/06-11/22)
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