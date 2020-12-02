Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Downtown Cabaret Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Connecticut!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Connecticut:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Pantochino Productions Inc. 19%

The Warner Theater 14%

Curtain Call 11%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Starr's Studio of Dance 28%

The Warner Theater 19%

Broadway Method Academy 13%

Best Ensemble

HEATHERS - GetUp Stage Company - 2020 11%

THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 9%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2019 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Colony Grill 24%

Ridgefield Theater Barn 21%

The Warner 10%

Best Theatre Staff

Downtown Cabaret Theatre 13%

The Warner Theater 12%

Musicals at Richter 8%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Pantochino Productions Inc. 21%

Curtain Call 18%

The Warner 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 18%

Lizzie Varda, Vermilion Novak, & Craig Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 11%

Renee Purdy - BRIGADOON - Musicals at Richter - 2012 9%

Dancer Of The Decade

Cassie Carroll - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2020 13%

Anya Caravella - THE WILD PARTY - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 9%

Emily Frangipane - CHORUS LINE - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2016 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bert Bernardi - GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino - 2019 18%

Craig David Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 12%

Katherine Ray - ASSASSINS - Warner Theater - 2015 8%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Andrew Patino & Justin Weigel - LOST IN THE SPEC - Sacred Heart University Theatre Arts Program - 2020 0

Carin Zakes - ROCKET GIRL - New Canaan Town Players - 2019 0

Chelsea Dacey - THE DINNER PARTY - Orange Players - 2019 0

Favorite Social Media

Pantochino Productions Inc. 18%

Brookfield Theater For The Arts 11%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre @dtcabaret 11%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Stephen Schwartz 23%

Harvey Fierstein 19%

Ridgefield Theater Barn 19%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Stephen Cihanek - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brookfield Theatre - 2019 20%

Jeff Carr - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 17%

Mark Hankla - URINETOWN - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2018 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Bert Bernardi - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 17%

Brad Blake - WRECK THE HALLS - Theatreworks New Milford - 2019 13%

Craig David Rosen - STRAIGHT MEN CAN'T DANCE - Brookfield Theatre - 2020 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 8%

Tori Vacca - INTO THE WOODS - Musicals at Richter - 2017 5%

Amanda Piechota - PROOF - EASTBOUND THEATRE/MAC - 2019 5%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 13%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 9%

ASSASSINS - Warner Theater - 2015 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2019 13%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Warner Theater - 2017 9%

FENCES - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2018 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Von Del Mar - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 16%

Bob Lane & Craig David Rosen - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 9%

Jake McGuire - SEUSSICAL - Musicals at Richter - 2017 6%

Sound Design of the Decade

Sara Brown - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019 32%

Lou Okell - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 11%

Lou Okell - AMERICAN IDIOT - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2019 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Brookfield Theater For The Arts 12%

Curtain Call 11%

The Warner Theater 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Warner Theater 48%

FAIRFIELD COUNTY COMMUNITY FOUNDATION 24%

Savings Bank of Danbury 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Luke Garrison - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Musicals at Richter - 2013 37%

Zully Ramos - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Curtain Call - 2017 11%

Anya Caravella - THE WILD PARTY - Brookfield Theater For The Arts - 2018 5%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Andrew Okell, Brookfield Theatre 19%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre 13%

Cyndi Consoli/Orange Players 10%

