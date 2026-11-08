Video: ANNIE Highlights At The Goodspeed Opera House

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Highlights from Goodspeed Musicals' 50th anniversary production of ANNIE offer a look at the staging being presented at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Connecticut. The production is the final show of the theatre's 2026 season and returns the musical to the stage where it first played before heading to Broadway. Check out the video!

ANNIE features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin, who also directed the original Broadway production. The musical is based on 'Little Orphan Annie' by permission of Tribune Content Agency, LLC. The story follows Annie as she escapes the clutches of Miss Hannigan and sets out to find her family.

The Tony-winning musical made its pre-Broadway premiere at The Goodspeed in 1976. The anniversary engagement is scheduled to run from Oct. 30 to Dec. 27, 2026, with the theatre's listing for the production showing a run through Jan. 2, 2027. Animal direction is by William Berloni, whose Goodspeed credits include an earlier production of ANNIE.

Emily Skinner, Laiken Jules, Christopher Swan and more are part of the company, as announced by BroadwayWorld. The ensemble features Alicia Babin, Kailee Regan Brandt, Andy Golden, Devin Holloway, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Stefanie Londino, Ryan Mulvaney, Joel Newsome, Charles Osborne and Mark Woodard. Jenn Thompson directs, with choreography by Patricia Wilcox and music direction by Adam Souza. The design team includes Wilson Chin (scenic), Alejo Vietti (costume), Philip S. Rosenberg (lighting), Jay Hilton (sound) and Ashley Rae Callahan (wigs, hair and makeup). Chris Zaccardi is production stage manager, and casting is by Hardt Casting.

Separately, a new 50th anniversary Broadway production of ANNIE is planned for fall 2027, BroadwayWorld reported, directed by Sam Pinkleton.

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