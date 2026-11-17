"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
The Ugly Sweaterz Holiday Band to Perform Pop and Holiday Hits at Cheney Hall
Vocalists Joe Tralongo and Jessica Glasser will front the eight-piece band at Cheney Hall.
The Ugly Sweaterz will perform Pop and Holiday Hits on Sunday, December 20, 2026, at 4:00 PM at Cheney Hall.
The Ugly Sweaterz only show up once a year. Make sure you are in the room when they do.
Some holiday traditions you decorate for. Some you bake for. This one, you buy tickets for.
The Ugly Sweaterz are a Connecticut institution: an eight-piece all-star band that surfaces every December for one reason, to throw the best holiday party in the state. If you have been to Blue Back Square, Evergreen Walk, or Glow Hartford during the holidays, you have probably already heard them. They are the band that welcomed Santa, lit the trees, and got the whole crowd moving before anyone had a chance to feel self-conscious.
At Cheney Hall, they bring that same high-energy, full-production show indoors. Vocalists Joe Tralongo and Jessica Glasser lead the charge out front, backed by a full horn section with saxophone and trombone and a rhythm section that keeps the whole room on its feet. The set moves seamlessly from classic holiday favorites to the Top 40 crowd-pleasers that remind you why a great live band beats a playlist every single time.
This is a live holiday pop concert that is equal parts celebration, sing-along, and the most fun you will have all December. Connecticut's favorite holiday band, one night, one room, one party worth showing up for.
Wear the sweater. You know the one.
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