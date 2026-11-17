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The Ugly Sweaterz will perform Pop and Holiday Hits on Sunday, December 20, 2026, at 4:00 PM at Cheney Hall.

The Ugly Sweaterz only show up once a year. Make sure you are in the room when they do.

Some holiday traditions you decorate for. Some you bake for. This one, you buy tickets for.

The Ugly Sweaterz are a Connecticut institution: an eight-piece all-star band that surfaces every December for one reason, to throw the best holiday party in the state. If you have been to Blue Back Square, Evergreen Walk, or Glow Hartford during the holidays, you have probably already heard them. They are the band that welcomed Santa, lit the trees, and got the whole crowd moving before anyone had a chance to feel self-conscious.

At Cheney Hall, they bring that same high-energy, full-production show indoors. Vocalists Joe Tralongo and Jessica Glasser lead the charge out front, backed by a full horn section with saxophone and trombone and a rhythm section that keeps the whole room on its feet. The set moves seamlessly from classic holiday favorites to the Top 40 crowd-pleasers that remind you why a great live band beats a playlist every single time.

This is a live holiday pop concert that is equal parts celebration, sing-along, and the most fun you will have all December. Connecticut's favorite holiday band, one night, one room, one party worth showing up for.

Wear the sweater. You know the one.

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 7% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 3 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 4 Jason Styka - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 9% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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