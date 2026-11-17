"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE NUTCRACKER to Be Presented by Fisher Ballet Productions With Youth and Professional Dancers
The production will run at Fisher Ballet Productions' weekend performances, with tickets starting at $22.
Fisher Ballet Productions will present THE NUTCRACKER over a weekend of performances on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1 PM and 6 PM, and Sunday, Dec. 13 at Noon and 4 PM.
The production invites audiences to experience the magic of the holiday season, diving into a timeless tale of enchantment and wonder, journeying through a world of dancing snowflakes and toy soldiers.
The beloved classic is described as a holiday tradition, with dazzling choreography and stunning costumes.
About Fisher Ballet Productions
Fisher Ballet Productions is a youth ballet company that offers ballet performance opportunities to local studios. Its mission is to foster an appreciation and love of the art of ballet and to give ballet students the opportunity to perform in full-length ballets alongside professional dancers. The company welcomes dancers of all abilities and levels in its productions.
Tickets
Tickets start at $22*
*Prices may change. Early purchase is recommended for the best price.
Adult / Child (12 & Under)
Table Seat: $44 / $28.25
General Center Section Gold: $34 / $22
General Center Section Regular: $28 / $18
General Side Section Gold: $28 / $18
General Side Section Regular: $22 / $14.25
$2 Discount for Seniors, Students (13 and older), or Military
Additional Discounts for Groups of 10 or More!
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