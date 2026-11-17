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Fisher Ballet Productions will present THE NUTCRACKER over a weekend of performances on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 1 PM and 6 PM, and Sunday, Dec. 13 at Noon and 4 PM.

The production invites audiences to experience the magic of the holiday season, diving into a timeless tale of enchantment and wonder, journeying through a world of dancing snowflakes and toy soldiers.

The beloved classic is described as a holiday tradition, with dazzling choreography and stunning costumes.

About Fisher Ballet Productions

Fisher Ballet Productions is a youth ballet company that offers ballet performance opportunities to local studios. Its mission is to foster an appreciation and love of the art of ballet and to give ballet students the opportunity to perform in full-length ballets alongside professional dancers. The company welcomes dancers of all abilities and levels in its productions.

Tickets

Tickets start at $22*

*Prices may change. Early purchase is recommended for the best price.

Adult / Child (12 & Under)

Table Seat: $44 / $28.25

General Center Section Gold: $34 / $22

General Center Section Regular: $28 / $18

General Side Section Gold: $28 / $18

General Side Section Regular: $22 / $14.25

$2 Discount for Seniors, Students (13 and older), or Military

Additional Discounts for Groups of 10 or More!

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 7% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 3 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 4 Jason Styka - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 9% 5 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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