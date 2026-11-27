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The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy, Hartford's reimagining of the holiday classic, will return December 18–20, 2026, at the Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art for its 17th season. Created, choreographed, and directed by Carolyn Paine, the production combines ballet, tap, jazz, ballroom, hip-hop, comedy, and digital art, featuring a cast of 20 professional dancers.

The production incorporates immersive projections and interactive technology onstage and throughout the theater, allowing dancers to interact with digital environments that respond to their movements.

The production's projection design was created in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and artist Ryan Glista and has received both a MUSE Creative Award and a Telly Award. In the Shadow Dream sequence, the character Dross journeys through an alternate reality populated by flying dancers and towering Nutcrackers. Elsewhere, projections extend beyond the stage and into the theater.

During the Snowball sequence, dancers perform on large white balls as digital snow appears beneath their feet in response to their movements. The effect was developed with video game designer and interactive developer Patrick Belanger, using the Unity game engine to create a system that responds to the dancers' choreography in real time.

The production also features the breakdancing Sugar Rum, performed by local dance artist Taris “PopTart” Clemons; breakdancing Rats; tap-dancing soldiers; an Ugly Sweater Party; a tutu-wearing dancing dog; and the Florettes, who put a Rockette-inspired spin on the Waltz of the Flowers. The score draws inspiration from Tchaikovsky's original music while incorporating a range of musical styles and eras.

Paine's background in comedy informs the production, which incorporates humor surrounding holiday traditions and ballet conventions. The show is designed to appeal to both returning dance audiences and families who may never have attended a ballet.

The professional cast brings together Connecticut performers from a range of backgrounds and disciplines, including ballet, hip-hop, tap, jazz, ballroom, contemporary dance, and acrobatics. The production and its nonprofit partner, RiseUP for Arts, aim to create opportunities for professional Connecticut artists to perform within their community while making dance accessible to a wide range of audiences.

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The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 7% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Seven Angels Theatre 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 3 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 4 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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