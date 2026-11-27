THE NUTCRACKER SUITE & SPICY to Return to the Aetna Theater in Hartford
Performances will run December 18-20, 2026.
The Nutcracker Suite & Spicy, Hartford's reimagining of the holiday classic, will return December 18–20, 2026, at the Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art for its 17th season. Created, choreographed, and directed by Carolyn Paine, the production combines ballet, tap, jazz, ballroom, hip-hop, comedy, and digital art, featuring a cast of 20 professional dancers.
The production incorporates immersive projections and interactive technology onstage and throughout the theater, allowing dancers to interact with digital environments that respond to their movements.
The production's projection design was created in collaboration with Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and artist Ryan Glista and has received both a MUSE Creative Award and a Telly Award. In the Shadow Dream sequence, the character Dross journeys through an alternate reality populated by flying dancers and towering Nutcrackers. Elsewhere, projections extend beyond the stage and into the theater.
During the Snowball sequence, dancers perform on large white balls as digital snow appears beneath their feet in response to their movements. The effect was developed with video game designer and interactive developer Patrick Belanger, using the Unity game engine to create a system that responds to the dancers' choreography in real time.
The production also features the breakdancing Sugar Rum, performed by local dance artist Taris “PopTart” Clemons; breakdancing Rats; tap-dancing soldiers; an Ugly Sweater Party; a tutu-wearing dancing dog; and the Florettes, who put a Rockette-inspired spin on the Waltz of the Flowers. The score draws inspiration from Tchaikovsky's original music while incorporating a range of musical styles and eras.
Paine's background in comedy informs the production, which incorporates humor surrounding holiday traditions and ballet conventions. The show is designed to appeal to both returning dance audiences and families who may never have attended a ballet.
The professional cast brings together Connecticut performers from a range of backgrounds and disciplines, including ballet, hip-hop, tap, jazz, ballroom, contemporary dance, and acrobatics. The production and its nonprofit partner, RiseUP for Arts, aim to create opportunities for professional Connecticut artists to perform within their community while making dance accessible to a wide range of audiences.
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