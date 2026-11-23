"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
THE LONG CHRISTMAS DINNER to Have Reading at Yale Repertory Theatre
The reading will take place on Wednesday, December 9.
Yale Repertory Theatre will present a staged reading of Thornton Wilder's The Long Christmas Dinner, directed by Liz Diamond, on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30PM at the University Theatre. Melissa Barton, Drama and Prose Curator at Yale's Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, will lead a post-show conversation before the audience is invited onto the University Theatre stage for hot chocolate and other festive holiday treats. The free event is by invitation only.
Over the course of a single unbroken holiday meal, 90 years of a family's history fly by in this wryly comic and poignant 40-minute one-act play. The cast of Yale Rep's staged reading will include David Geffen School of Drama faculty, current students, and alumni, as well as members of the larger Yale University and New Haven communities.
The event is part of The Long Christmas Dinner Festival, a nationwide celebration, launched by the Thornton Wilder Estate, in which more than 35 theaters, schools, and bookstores across the country are presenting Wilder's play this November and December. Some of these companies are presenting a full production of Wilder's play; others are presenting a staged reading followed by a discussion of its themes. The Wilder Estate has foregone a licensing fee for any organization that wishes to present a reading and discussion of the play for their community. With the festival, the Estate aims to establish the play as a widely-annually-produced classic akin to A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, and Handel's Messiah.
The upcoming event marks a homecoming of the play to Yale. It was first produced on the University Theatre stage in 1931 by the Yale Dramatic Association and the Vassar Philaletheis, and was first published by Coward-McCann and Yale University Press as The Long Christmas Dinner and Other Plays in One Act.
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