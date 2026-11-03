THE DAY THE PRESIDENT CAME TO TOWN Staged Reading is Coming to Cheney Hall

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The Pine Street Players will present a staged reading of The Day the President Came to Town, written by the late Walt Scadden, at Cheney Hall on Monday, November 9, 2026.

On a Monday in November 1789, President George Washington was heading home from his first tour of New England when his carriage stopped at the tavern run by Deodatus and Esther Woodbridge at Manchester Green. He noted the stop in his diary. Exactly 237 years later, on the same date and weekday, Cheney Hall brings that visit back to life.

The Day the President Came to Town, written by the late Walt Scadden, tells the story of Washington's chance visit to the Woodbridge Tavern and the magical meeting it sparks with young Electa Woodbridge. It is hometown history with a little wonder, presented as a simple staged reading on the Cheney Hall stage.

Walt was part of the Cheney Hall family for years: a subscriber, a regular at Evenings@7 (the playreading series), and an enthusiastic presence at many of their lectures and other events. When community members and Walt's family asked to present his play in his memory, only one place could host it. His family agreed to make the evening a benefit for Little Theatre of Manchester.

Directed by Dwayne Harris and performed by The Pine Street Players, the cast features Susan Barlow, Malcolm Barlow, Robert Shanbaum, Steven Penny, Sparky Lynn, Mike Selissen, Tom Matrick, and Bill Johnson, including several members of Walt's own family.

This is a live staged reading of an original play about Manchester history, and every $10 ticket supports the theater Walt loved. Same town. Same date. 237 years later.

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