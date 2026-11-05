Staples Players to Stage BYE BYE BIRDIE in Westport, Connecticut

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Staples High School Players invites audiences to 'put on a happy face' with its fall production of Bye Bye Birdie, running November 13–22 at Staples High School in Westport, Connecticut. This family-friendly musical comedy brings the early days of rock & roll to life with exuberant dancing, colorful characters and songs including 'The Telephone Hour,' 'Kids' and 'A Lot of Livin' to Do.'

When teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie is drafted into the Army, his manager, Albert Peterson, and Albert's secretary and longtime love, Rosie Alvarez, arrange a farewell publicity stunt: one lucky fan will receive a kiss from Conrad on The Ed Sullivan Show. The chosen teenager, Kim MacAfee of Sweet Apple, Ohio, soon finds her family, boyfriend and entire town swept up in the excitement.

Directed by David Roth and Kerry Long, the production features choreography by Rachel MacIsaac Myers and musical direction by Lauren Pine. The creative team includes Jordan Janota, set design; Colin Walker, technical direction; Christie Stanger, costumes; Kevin Gleason, lighting; and Dan Bria, sound. The musical features a book by Michael Stewart, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Lee Adams.

'It's been several years since we've done a Golden Age musical, and we're happy to report that this one holds up quite well!' says Roth. 'We have teenagers laughing at jokes in rehearsal that were written more than 60 years ago.'

For the students, the show offers both comic possibilities and a meaningful milestone. Liliana Gomez, SHS '27, who plays Rosie, describes her character as 'vibrant and not willing to give up on herself or Albert.' Jeffrey Nwafor, SHS '27, who plays Conrad, says, 'Having Bye Bye Birdie as our last fall show is so fitting because it almost doubles as a send-off for the Class of '27.'

'With lively dance numbers, colorful costumes and sets, catchy songs and plenty of humor, there's something for every generation to enjoy,' says Long.

Audiences are encouraged to bring nonperishable food or self-care items for a donation drive benefiting Homes with Hope. Collection boxes will be available at the theater.

Performances and Tickets

November 13, 14, 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m.; November 15 and 22 at 2 p.m.; November 21 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Runtime: Approximately 2 hours, 20 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. Rated G.

Tickets: $25 at StaplesPlayers.com or in the lobby 30 minutes before performances, subject to availability.

Location: Staples High School Auditorium, 70 North Avenue, Westport, CT 06880

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