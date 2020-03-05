Staples Players Will Present SEUSSICAL: THE MUSICAL

Join a cast of Dr. Seuss's beloved characters on a whimsical, heartwarming journey from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. It may sound like child's play but don't underestimate the entrancing story, or the impressive score by Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once on This Island, Anastasia). David Roth (SHS '84) and Kerry Long (SHS '97) co-direct the cast of 45 who will appear in seven performances from March 13 - 21.

"We have been wanting to do this show for about ten years, basically since our daughter Lucy was born and we started listening to the cast recording because we were reading her Dr. Seuss books," says Long. "With our country-and world-filled with such chaos and divisiveness, it seemed like a good time to go back to the lessons of our childhood. It is not just a show for children, but rather a show that will spark conversation and thought for the whole family. There is much to be learned from our Seuss friends. The Cat in the Hat teaches us about thinking outside the box and being true to ourselves and our imaginations. Horton the Elephant teaches us about faith, the importance of helping our fellow man (or animal), and much about loyalty and kindness."

Roth emphasizes, "Although it is a show with some child-friendly subject matter, the music is quite adult in difficulty. We both love the score. The Bird Girls, who narrate much of the show, are a three-person 'girl group' with tight harmonies a la the Andrews Sisters. It's also a challenge for the actors to create these big, iconic characters. They are larger than life, right off the page, and yet they need to be based in reality, as they teach us some very real, very grown up lessons."

Samantha Webster (SHS '21) plays The Cat in the Hat, who shows up throughout the show as several different characters. "Creating distinct personalities and mannerisms for each was an important part of the process," says Webster. "I've had to pay close attention to my physicality and the tone of my voice in order to create the characters. The energy is also so crucial to the show's success." Webster agrees everyone will love this musical: "Kids will enjoy seeing the familiar characters, and magical sets and effects, and adults will enjoy the messaging. It has a great feel to it. People of all ages will identify with something in it."

Sam Laskin (SHS '20) shares the role of Mr. Mayor with Justin Dusenbury (SHS '20). "His town faces an impending war, his planet is floating around in the sky, and his son has been suspended from school for uncontrolled thinking... It's safe to say Mr. Mayor has a lot on his mind. I've had to determine how these various stressors manifest themselves physically and emotionally, as well as adopt the naturally-wacky physicality of the Whos," explains Laskin. After graduating Laskin plans to attend Dartmouth and will "likely major in government and minor in theater. I also hope to work on a political campaign this summer." He adds, "Seussical delivers a powerful message about the value of self-confidence, loyalty, and community." Just what's needed on the campaign trail!

Tomaso Scotti (SHS '20) plays a Wickersham Brother and he says the best part of the role is that he gets "to act like a total baboon (almost literally sometimes), so it has been fun exploring how a monkey may move or how a monkey/human hybrid would speak or laugh." As Senior Manager of Paints, Scotti comments, "One of my favorite aspects of this show and really any show is helping build this universe. With a show like Seussical, it has been sort of different. Creating all those Seuss-esque aspects of the show and really honing the aesthetic with both of our technical directors, our directors, and our set designer has been challenging. It is a tight schedule and a massive set but the finished product is out of this world." Audiences will be in awe of the colorful Seuss playground, including a slide and monkey bars. After graduation, Scotti plans to pursue a BFA in graphic design.

Sour Kangaroo, the villain of the story, is played by Annabel Kavetas (SHS '20). "She's sassy, mean, and everyone in the jungle listens to her," explains Kavetas. "For me, preparing for this role was really about finding her power and finding the personality that has the whole jungle wrapped around her finger." She's had to dig deep to find her inner villain since she tries "to be very conscious about being nice to others" in real life. At the same time, Kavetas has Baby Kangaroo, a hand puppet, to manage. "Adopting the full personality and physicality of the Sour Kangaroo while having a whole other character stationed on your left hand throughout the show can be challenging," she says. Kavetas plans to attend Emerson College, pursue a major in the Business of Creative Enterprises and minor in dance, and ultimately become a full-time makeup artist.

Speaking of being nice in real life, Roth adds, "We are doing a book drive and collecting cash donations to benefit the library at the James J. Curiale School, a K-8 school in Bridgeport. After each matinee performance, actors in costume will be signing autographs and taking photos with kids. The admission fee is a cash or book donation. All audience members are encouraged to contribute new or used books appropriate for grades K-8."

Friday and Saturday Evenings: March 13,14, 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees: March 14, 15 & 21 at 3 pm

Staples High School Auditorium

70 North Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

$20 for adults, $15 for students, $15 for seniors (matinees only)

Tickets may be purchased online at StaplesPlayers.com or in the lobby 30 minutes prior to performances, subject to availability.

Run time is approximately 1 hour 45 minutes with one 10-minute intermission. Recommended for ages 4 and up.





