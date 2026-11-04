Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Rufus Wainwright Comes to the Jorgensen Center
Rufus Wainwright brings his acclaimed "Wanted: Judy Garland" program
Rufus Wainwright brings his acclaimed "Wanted: Judy Garland" program to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn on Saturday, November 21. Get tickets for this one-night-only event.
Praised by Elton John as "the greatest songwriter on the planet," Wainwright performs at Jorgensen in Connecticut for one night only. The program features selections from his Grammy-nominated Rufus Does Judy alongside beloved songs from Want One and Want Two, offering a look at a career built on reinvention, emotion, and artistry.
The evening is performed with Symphony New Hampshire, adding a full orchestral dimension to the night.
Doors open at 7 PM, with cabaret fare and bar service available before the show.
View the eblast and get tickets for Rufus Wainwright at Jorgensen before seats are gone.
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