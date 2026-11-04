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Spotlight: Rufus Wainwright Comes to the Jorgensen Center

Rufus Wainwright brings his acclaimed "Wanted: Judy Garland" program

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Spotlight: Rufus Wainwright Comes to the Jorgensen Center

Rufus Wainwright brings his acclaimed "Wanted: Judy Garland" program to the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn on Saturday, November 21. Get tickets for this one-night-only event.

Praised by Elton John as "the greatest songwriter on the planet," Wainwright performs at Jorgensen in Connecticut for one night only. The program features selections from his Grammy-nominated Rufus Does Judy alongside beloved songs from Want One and Want Two, offering a look at a career built on reinvention, emotion, and artistry.

The evening is performed with Symphony New Hampshire, adding a full orchestral dimension to the night.

Doors open at 7 PM, with cabaret fare and bar service available before the show.

View the eblast and get tickets for Rufus Wainwright at Jorgensen before seats are gone.

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