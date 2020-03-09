See NICKEL MINES at ACT Connecticut

ACT of Connecticut is thrilled to announce the world premiere of this glorious new musical. NICKEL MINES combines spoken dialogue with dance, along with a powerful original score. The show is an important and unique piece of theater which explores how violence, faith, forgiveness, and justice interact with one another. Ultimately, the show is about community, perseverance, and hope - and we are beyond honored that ACT of CT is the first professional theater to present this relevant and beautiful new work. Our patrons will be some of the first audiences to lay eyes on this new show, well before a commercial run. As always, it is ACT's mission to elevate the level of entertainment in Fairfield County, and we are proud to be a part of the history of this brand new musical.

a??Directed and Choreographed by Andrew Palermo

Music Supervisor: Bryan Perri

Music Director: Leslie Wickham

Costume Designer: Sera Bourgeau

Lighting Designer: Howell Binkley

Sound Designer: Megan Culley

March 19 - March 29, 2020

