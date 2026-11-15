Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at Center Stage Theatre

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On Saturday, November 14th, I had the pleasure of seeing one of my all-time favorite musicals, BYE BYE BIRDIE, performed at Center Stage Theatre, in Shelton, CT! The fictional story with book by Michael Stewart, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Lee Adams is inspired in part by the real-life drafting of Elvis Presley into the army, and also reflects the teenage fan culture that existed in the early days of rock n’ roll.

In BYE BYE BIRDIE, a fictional American rock star and teen heartthrob named Conrad Birdie (Justin Osso) received a draft notice to fight in the Vietnam war, in 1958. Conrad’s songwriter and manager, Albert (J.R. Resto), is facing financial trouble, exacerbated by Conrad being drafted. There is an element of sleaziness to Albert’s character, similar to that of Elvis’ manager “Colonel” Parker. Albert’s secretary and girlfriend Rosie (Chelsea Rodriguez) concocts a publicity stunt in which, prior to Conrad leaving for the army, Albert will write a new song for Conrad, Conrad will perform the song on the Ed Sullivan show, and one young female fan would be randomly be pre-chosen to get to kiss Conrad on the Ed Sullivan Show. Rosie’s intent behind this scheme is hoping Albert will significantly profit financially; get out of debt; dissolve his business that he co-owns with his intolerable rude, obnoxious, manipulative, and overbearing mother Mae (Sheila Duckworth); become an English teacher; and marry Rosie.

Out of the names in Conrad’s fan club, Rosie randomly chooses the name Kim MacAfee (Julia Valenzano), of Sweet Apple Ohio, to be the girl who Conrad kisses. Rosie calls into Sweet Apple Ohio, and finds out that Kim MacAfee has “gotten pinned,” which has nothing to do with wrestling, but means that Kim is officially going steady. Rosie should have just chosen another name, after receiving the news that Kim was going steady. Out of total selfishness and a flagrant disregard for the lives and emotions of others, however, Rosie had no qualms about meddling with and potentially sabotaging the relationship between two innocent teenagers, Kim only being fifteen years old. Beyond the callous attitude towards a teenage relationship that Rosie has taken here, it also should have been viewed as a bad idea from a public image perspective. Set in 1958, the year Jerry Lee Lewis was scandalized when word came out about his marriage to his 13-year-old first cousin once removed, the last thing any rock n’ roll star, or rock n’ roll itself would need is another scandal involving an underage girl. While the tone of the show seems to give Rosie a total pass on her extremely irresponsible decision, and focuses more on Rosie’s victimhood in Albert’s refusal to commit to her and Mae’s overt and unapologetic coldness to her, it has not been lost on me that Rosie’s scheme and Albert’s complicity in it are ethically indefensible.

That being said, I enjoyed the performances provided by J.R. Resto and Chelsea Rodriguez, and furthermore was greatly entertained by the scene-stealing comedic delivery provided by Sheila Duckworth. All three performers had excellent stage chemistry with each other, and a strong stage presence, despite my not liking the personalities of the characters they performed.

In promotion of Conrad Birdie, Albert encourages teeny-bopper fan girl groupies to sing a song of love to Conrad. Noticing that two of the girls look sad and are not singing along, Albert approaches them and tries to motivate by singing “Put on a Happy Face.” When these two highly talented actresses Ellie Schiappa and Avery Carroll suddenly have a total reversal of countenance and get up to dance beside Albert, going from appearing deeply depressed to looking like they were having the time of their lives, the brilliant choreography of Rob Merante is kicked into gear.

“Honestly Sincere,” continues with that stunning choreography. It stands out as the absolute best-performed number in the show. Led by first-rate vocals of Justin Osso as Conrad Birdie, the dancing by the young cast members, surrounding him is highly entertaining, as one by one, the teeny-bopper girls start to faint, overwhelmed by the presence of Conrad Birdie. While Ellie Schiappa and Avery Carroll continue showing their amazing dancing talent, they are also joined by other highly talented performers whose talents we first saw and enjoyed in “The Telephone Hour.” Those young performers include Leah Reed, Lillian Trembley, Bria Wulinsky, Alessia Mirci, Kayla Tadunni, and Harmony Stubbs who steals several scenes with her strong acting in the role of Ursula. It is clear that these young cast members are having a lot of fun performing on stage, showing excellent synchronicity with each other, continuing that positive energy and enthusiasm as Conrad Birdie leads them in another number called “A Lot of Livin’ to Do,” later in Act 2. While it is primarily the young female performers who are showcased in these ensemble numbers, given the context, at various points in some of the ensemble songs, the young male ensemble performers also get to shine, including Marquis Evans, Sabastian Bahr, Daniel Cardenas Novoa, and James Wilhelm.

Hugo F. Peabody (Leo Chiaramonte) is Kim MacAfee’s steady boyfriend. Leo Chiaramonte is excellent in this role! His vocal tones and enthusiasm bring to life this fun character to play. When Hugo finds out that Kim plans to kiss Conrad Birdie, Hugo naturally opposes it, as any decent guy who cares anything about his steady girlfriend would. Hugo gets accused of being “jealous,” but that is not a fair accusation under the circumstances. The word “jealous” is often unjustly weaponized by perpetrators of infidelity, to slickly gaslight the person who is being cheated on, implying that the cheated-on person’s paranoia, insecurity, and entitlement to possessiveness have warped his or her perception of the situation. That is exactly what has been done to Hugo. He had every right to be outright livid that his steady girlfriend was willing to publicly cheat on him, on national television. Kim had absolutely no valid claim to any side of the story that presents her as the one being wronged by Hugo. Absolutely not! She had the right to break up with Hugo, to dump him for a chance with Conrad, but she did not have the right to expect Hugo to tolerate her flagrantly cheating on him or to play the victim when he refuses to tolerate it. That being said, Julia Valenzano shines in this role, providing a first-rate performance!

Meanwhile, Mae continues to make things worse for Albert and Rosie. Albert’s continued failure to stand up to his mother’s manipulation and to defend Rosie when Mae berates her infuriates Rosie, understandably so. Mae then goes one step further and introduces a new potential secretary/rival for affection to Albert. Gloria (Zariya Paige), this new potential secretary, impresses Albert. Albert agrees to allow Gloria to handle some matters that would have ordinarily been handled by Rosie. At this point, Rosie is beyond enraged. The dramatic irony! Rosie meddled in Hugo’s love life by arranging for Hugo’s steady girlfriend to be kissed by another guy. Now, Rosie gets to experience what it feels like having someone meddle in her love life by introducing her man to another woman. What goes around comes around. Suddenly, Rosie and Hugo are sharing the same type of outrage, yet Hugo is unaware that Rosie is to blame for orchestrating the situation that provoked his righteous fury. Now, Rosie is at a point where she wants to use Hugo and his deeply hurt feelings to do her dirty work.

So, the moment comes. It is the Ed Sullivan Show. Conrad performs “One Last Kiss,” on national television. There are girls dancing in front of him. There are cameras filming him, projecting what is being filmed on small screens above the stage, in black and white, both above stage left and above stage right. Kim is up on stage, waiting to be kissed. It is time for Conrad to make his move, to kiss Kim. It is also time for Hugo to prevent Conrad from kissing Kim. What does Hugo do to Conrad? I’m not going to spoil the greatest single moment of the show.

The second act deals with the fallout of Rosie and Albert, as well as the fallout of Hugo and Kim. Conrad and Kim end up going to an isolated place together, until a bunch of other teeny-bopper fans of Conrad’s arrive, and Conrad is eventually arrested, as well he should be. At that point, Hugo also arrives and Kim runs back to him, assuming it was a given that he would take her back.

How does it end? Does Hugo take Kim back? Does Hugo instead find another girl who is not fickle and then start a new and loving relationship with her? Does Albert finally stand up to his mother and call her bluff over her manipulative threats of suicide? If he does call her bluff, does she die? Does Albert remain too much of a coward to call her bluff and instead just deceive her into hopping a train that he has no plans of going on? Does Rosie take Albert back? Does Conrad write a memoir from jail and make more money than he ever did from his music? Does Conrad cover “Jailhouse Rock,” while in prison? Come to the show to find out!

I highly recommend BYE BYE BIRDIE which is scheduled to continue to run through November 22nd. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.

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