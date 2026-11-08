Review: ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE at Music Theatre Of Connecticut

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Always … Patsy Cline was the most requested show to bring back to Music Theatre of Connecticut and Executive Artistic Director and Co-Founder Kevin Connors and Managing Director and Co-Founder Jim Schilling fulfilled their wish.

The show is based on the real-life relationship between Cline (played by Jacqueline Petroccia) and Louise Seger (Anette Michelle Sanders), her biggest fan and early promoter. Their relationship was important because Cline didn’t have a manager to arrange local interviews for her or to watch out for her interests. She pretty much did what she was told to do by the people who hired her. Seger took it upon herself to advocate for Cline, and their friendship lasted until Cline’s death in a plane accident in 1963.

This true story was created as Always … Patsy Cline by Ted Swindley and licensed by the family and estate of Cline. Lest you think it’s just a jukebox musical, you will fall in love with this production at Musical Theatre of Connecticut. Note: we saw this as the premiere just before opening night, and it was flawless. Amy Griffin’s expert direction gave both Sanders and Petroccia many opportunities to shine throughout the show. Sanders is a delight as Cline’s friend and the show’s narrator, Louise. Petroccia has played Cline numerous times, and she has mastered the emotions that made Cline’s performances outstanding and kept them popular to this day. Still, she made put her own stamp on the music. She is believable in portraying Cline’s growth as a performer. After seeing this show, you will no doubt want to hear Cline’s recordings, which are still available in various formats today.

Diane Vanderfkroef’s costume designs for Music Theatre of Connecticut are always beautiful, but in this show, they helped to form Cline’s rise as a star. Her first costume was a duplicate of one Cline’s mother made for her – a red dress with a white fringe that evokes country and cowboy music. Then she wore clothes that reflected the polite and mannerly styles of the 50s and early 60s, and then more sophisticated dresses with tulle and sparkles that reflected her self-assurance as a performer. In this show, she almost resembled Jackie Kennedy with her curly dark hair, delicate features, and simple but elegant clothes. What a noticeable contrast to how stylists dress many of today’s singing stars in glitzy clothes that wear the person, not the other way around. Oh, and Cline didn’t travel with an entourage, so she was approachable and down to earth.

The set was simple, showing Louise’s 50s style kitchen with an oval Formica table and radio on it and the honky-tonk bar where Seger met Cline. Behind the set was the six-piece orchestra that was an interactive part of the show, not just background music. Both performers also engaged with the audience members at several points during the show.

Always … Patsy Cline is worth seeing, not just because it is a beautiful and heartfelt show without being schmaltzy. Cline had a complicated life partly because of her personal struggles and professional climate of that time that favored male performers. Most of us don’t know or forgot that Cline paved the way for many female country singers. She was the first female singer to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, albeit posthumously. She accomplished a lot before her untimely death at the age of 30.

Always...Patsy Cline runs through November 22nd. Performances are on Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are going fast. Visit www.musictheatreofct.com for more information and for tickets. Music Theatre of Connecticut is located at 509 Westport Avenue in Norwalk.

Also get your tickets for Have Yourself a Very Broadway Christmas presented on December 12th. This is unlike any Christmas show around. There are cocktails and pre-show entertainment at 6:00 and delightful performances by Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar (and maybe more) at 8:00, and post-show treats. Each ticket includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a glass of champagne. It’s a unique and fun way to celebrate the holidays.

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