Pantochino's CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to Milford's MAC

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Pantochino Productions has announced the return of its holiday musical, “Christmas Carol” playing December 4 through 20 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

“Christmas Carol” is a wildly funny, family-friendly musical featuring book by Bert Bernardi and original music by Justin Rugg. Based on the Charles Dickens timeless story, Ebenezer Scrooge is given a transformative lesson on charity, forgiveness and love on Christmas Eve encouraging all of us to take stock of ourselves and know that true blessings in this life are meant to be shared. Pantochino's adaptation features comedy, sight gags, songs and over-the-top holiday spirit.

“We're thrilled to bring this show back to our audiences,” said Bernardi. “When we debuted the show four years ago, we saw sold-out audiences at every performance,” he added. Explaining more about the topsy-turvy comical show, co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer said “There's a laugh every minute—this is the kind of show we do best.”

“This Christmas Carol has it all for children, adults, everyone,” he added.

Reprising the role of Ebenezer Scrooge is Pantochino's resident composer and actor, Justin Rugg. The cast also includes company members Johansmeyer, Mary Mannix, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Maria Berte, Don Poggio, Killian Meehan, Chad Cellini, Rhianna Solli and a special appearance by BroadwayWorld Award Winner Victoria Sautee. Three young actors are also featured in the cast including Aurora Hidden of Milford, Davis Burke of Milford, and Kyle James Mieczakowski of Shelton.

“Christmas Carol” features setting by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jeff Carr and sound by Richard Ives. Christina Ronquillo is stage manager.

Now in its seventeenth season, Pantochino Productions is widely acclaimed for its innovative, original musical theatre offerings, Summer Theatre Camps, Classes, After School Drama programs and Teen Theatre. The multi Award winning company is recipient of several“Best of Milford” Awards, many Broadway World Connecticut Awards and the Cultural Contribution Award presented by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Performances of Christmas Carol are Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2 and 5:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Seating is cabaret-style and audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the performance. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. Parking is free at showtime in all train station lots.

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