Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Original ALICE IN WONDERLAND Adaptation to be Presented at Sharon Playhouse
Performances will run December 11–20.
The Sharon Playhouse has unveiled its sixth annual Holiday YouthStage Show—a world premiere production of Alice in Wonderland running December 11–20 in The Bok. This original adaptation is brought to life by the team of Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbetter, the minds behind 2023's The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, 2024's A Christmas Carol, and 2025's Peter Pan.
Join ten young actors as they bring a new Wonderland to life in The Bok this holiday season! This contemporary ensemble-driven adventure down the rabbit hole will be full of theatrical magic: growing and shrinking, mad tea parties, and curious characters originally dreamt up by Lewis Carroll.
The production boasts a cast of local performers, including Abby Callaway (Woodbury, CT), Philippa Cavalier (Cornwall, CT), Grayson Hurd (Washington Depot, CT), Ivan Howe (Millbrook, NY), Jakob Kerr-Lucero (Dover Plains, NY), Mira Norbet (Sharon, CT), Callan Scott (Sharon, CT), Mollie Sosin (Lakeville, CT), Charlotte Wise (New Milford, CT), and Lyra Wilder (Kent, CT).
In addition to being directed and adapted by Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbetter, the creative and production team features Hannah Schiffer as Production Stage Manager, Sarah Cuoco as Movement Director, Savannah Stevenson and Michelle Lemon as Co-Music Directors, David Palmieri as Scenic Designer and Technical Director, Kathleen DeAngelis as Costume Designer, Alix Lewis as Lighting Designer, and Nicole D'Amico as Props Manager. This production is made possible through the generous support of producers Pete Hathaway and Rebecca Hathaway, associate producers Gerard & Mary Ellen Baldwin, and Pun Bandhu & Marc Falato.
At the 2:00 PM performance on Sunday, December 13, approximately half of the audience will be guests of Angels of Light, a Hudson Valley non-profit dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by life-threatening illnesses or loss. Additionally, the 7:00 PM performance on Friday, December 18, will include American Sign Language interpretation provided by local teen, Ellis Bell (New Milford, CT).
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