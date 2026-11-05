Mohegan Sun Arena to Undergo $30 Million Renovation With New Seating and Concourse

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After 25 years of performances, Mohegan Sun Arena is embarking on its most significant transformation to date. A multi-phase, $30 million investment for Mohegan Sun's 10,000-seat award-winning Arena is in store and will reimagine nearly every aspect of the guest journey. The project introduces all-new seating, upgraded food and beverage outlets, a refreshed concourse, elevated arrival experiences and all-new premium hospitality amenities as the venue prepares for its next era of live entertainment. The project, developed in collaboration with SCI Architects, is designed to support evolving guest demand while providing artists and partners with a modernized Arena experience.

While most construction will occur alongside the Arena's active event schedule, Mohegan Sun Arena will temporarily close from mid-December through mid-February to complete key elements of the renovation. The venue is slated to reopen on Sunday, February 28th, with a special performance by Breaking Benjamin and special guests Starset, P.O.D. and Filter, marking the debut of the Arena's next chapter.

Tickets for this show are on-sale Friday, November 6th via Ticketmaster and the Mohegan Sun Box Office the following day beginning at Noon, subject to availability.

'For 25 years, Mohegan Sun Arena has set the standard for live entertainment in the Northeast,' said Joe Soper, VP of Sports & Entertainment for Mohegan. 'After hosting more than 4,250 performances and welcoming nearly 18 million guests since 2001, we're really excited for this next chapter of Mohegan Sun Arena. The goal is simple: to create a more immersive, comfortable and thrilling venue for fans as well as our artists and promoters.'

Phase one of the Mohegan Sun Arena renovation has already begun as the Arena remains open through early winter. Starting on December 15th when the Arena begins a two-month closure, significant elements of the project will be underway, including:

Complete arena-wide seating replacement.

All new lighting, finishes and flooring throughout the concourse level.

First phase of completely modernized concessions featuring new LED screens and upgraded kitchens.

Major upgrades to both Mohegan Sun's main entrance near Comix Roadhouse and the entrance in Casino of the Sky. These upgrades will include all-new 25-foot-wide LED screens above both entrances, including inside both vestibules. New state-of-the-art Halo LED screens will also be featured throughout the reimagined entrances.

An overhaul of the current beer garden outlets, converting them into refreshed Marketplace concepts to feature more than 30 taps with various beers and craft cocktails as well as a brand-new grill and full kitchen for expanded dining options. One of the new Marketplace locations in the north end of the Arena will also incorporate Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' technology, providing faster, frictionless transactions and reduced wait times.

The first phase of guest restrooms being updated with refreshed finishes, updated fixtures, improved lighting and enhanced accessibility.

Upgraded digital displays throughout the lower bowl of the Arena, delivering enhanced visuals, dynamic event content and a more immersive experience for concertgoers and sports fans alike.

Elevator upgrades and comprehensive electrical enhancements.

In 2027, the project will progress to the build-out of a VIP lounge connected to Casino of the Sky entrance of Mohegan Sun Arena. This lounge will be nearly 4,000 square feet and accommodate up to 150 guests, offering a luxury pre-show and event experience with elevated amenities and a full bar, designed to complement the Arena's robust lineup of sports & entertainment throughout the year.

Following the Breaking Benjamin headlining concert on February 28th, a Mohegan Sun Arena calendar takes shape as the 10,000-seat venue will welcome the Red Clay Strays on March 18th, Death Cab For Cutie on April 9th, Matt Mathews on April 10th, A Perfect Circle on April 28th, Tom Segura on April 30th, Papa Roach on May 22nd, Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls on June 25th and Greta Van Fleet on July 24th.

'As Mohegan Sun celebrates 30 years of creating memorable experiences and Mohegan Sun Arena marks 25 years of world-class entertainment, this investment reflects our commitment to continually evolving to meet the expectations of guests,' said Jeff Hamilton, President & GM of Mohegan Sun. 'We're focused on reimagining how guests experience Mohegan Sun at every touchpoint, from live entertainment and dining to accommodations and premium amenities. By investing in the resort and its experiences, we're building on our legacy of innovation and ensuring Mohegan Sun remains a premier destination for years to come.'

Looking ahead, Mohegan Sun will continue its commitment to investing in the guest experience as a $22 million renovation of Earth Tower is set to begin next summer. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Since opening in the fall of 2001 with a preseason game between the Boston Celtics and Michael Jordan's Washington Wizards, Mohegan Sun Arena has helped redefine live entertainment experiences at major casino destinations. The Arena has hosted performances from Tim McGRaw, Billy Joel, Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kenny Chesney, Jay-Z, Fleetwood Mac, Bruno Mars, Ozzy Osbourne, Luke Combs, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and more. Regularly hosting WWE, Division I college basketball, MMA, and boxing events, the Arena is one of the most versatile in the country. National recognitions also include multiple 'Arena of the Year' awards by the Academy of Country Music (ACM), CMA 'Arena of the Year' honors, Pollstar's #1 Indoor Arena ranking for its size, and Newsweek Readers' Choice wins for Best Casino with Live Entertainment in America.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Mohegan Sun Arena is one of the busiest sports & entertainment venues in the world and recently was named the 'Best Casino Concert Venue' in the 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first worldwide '#1 Indoor Arena' ranking for its size from both Pollstar and VenuesNow. The Arena is also an eight-time winner of 'Arena of the Year' by the Academy of Country Music and was recognized as 'Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year' at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards in 2026, an award Mohegan Sun Arena also won in 2024. The award-winning venue also celebrates its 25th anniversary in November 2026 with two special performances by Metallica. For more information on concerts and other events, visit mohegansun.com/entertainment or call 1.888.226.7711.







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