"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Milford Arts Council Opens Director Call for Eastbound Theatre 2027/2028 Main Stage Season
Proposals should include a resume, ranked play choices and a vision for the production.
The MAC's Eastbound Theatre (EBT) in Milford, CT is currently accepting submissions of proposals to direct plays for the 2027/2028 main stage season.
Eastbound is a community theater with no professional affiliations. Members of professional theatrical unions should consult their guidelines regarding restrictions.
A division of the Milford Arts Council, EBT produces three main stage productions each season, each running for three weekends. Eastbound performs at the Milford Center for the Arts in downtown Milford, with a proscenium stage, computerized light board, and audience seating capacity of approximately 85.
Eastbound welcomes all genres of shows: Classic and contemporary comedies, mysteries, thrillers, dramas and (with careful planning) the occasional small-scale musical.
Your proposal should include:
- Your resume
- A list of the plays you wish to direct and your order of preference for the top three you'd be interested in with #1 being your first choice.
- For each play listed please include: cast size, a brief play synopsis, and technical requirements that would work in our space. Additionally, please include a brief summary of your vision for the show which addresses any potential production difficulties and your suggestions for addressing them.
- Please submit a pdf of each of your proposed scripts.
- For musicals, please indicate potential musical director, choreographer, number of musicians, and your best estimated costs, if possible.
- Your performance time slot preference(s).
The performance time slots are:
- Slot 1: September/October, 2027
- Slot 2: February, 2028
- Slot 3: June, 2028
Deadline for submissions is January 15, 2027. You may submit via email to nahshell33@aol.com or by regular mail to:
Eastbound Theatre
EBT Directors
Milford Arts Council
40 Railroad Avenue South
Milford, CT 06460
Directors who are selected for the 2027/2028 season will receive a small stipend upon completion of their production. The Play and Director Selection Committee looks forward to hearing from you and reviewing your proposal for EBT. Please feel free to contact Nancy Herman at nahshell33@aol.comwith any questions.
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