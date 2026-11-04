Mike Dawes, JOIN OR DIE Screening, and Symphony Concert Set for Garde Arts Center's November Lineup

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​The Garde Arts Center's Centennial Season will continue through November with a lineup ranging from film to a full symphony orchestra, featuring community engagement and music history along the way.

The month opens with internationally acclaimed fingerstyle guitarist Mike Dawes (Nov. 4), followed by a screening of the documentary Join or Die paired with a Community Join Fair (Nov. 10), Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops member Hubby Jenkins in the Oasis Room (Nov. 14), and the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra's Paris to Pathos: A Journey Through Sound (Nov. 21). The season carries into December with a tribute to Barry Manilow's music and legacy (Dec. 3).

Upcoming Events at Garde Arts Center

Join or Die: Find Your People

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | 5:15 pm

A Film and Community Join Fair

Inspired by the acclaimed documentary Join or Die, this special community event celebrates the power of connection, participation, and belonging.

The evening begins with a screening of the thought-provoking film, which explores how joining clubs, organizations, volunteer groups, and civic associations can enrich our lives while strengthening the communities around us.

After the film, guests are invited to attend the Community Join Fair, where local nonprofits, service organizations, clubs, and community groups will share opportunities to get involved as members, volunteers, advocates, and supporters.

Hubby Jenkins of the Carolina Chocolate Drops

Saturday, November 14, 2026

In the Oasis Room

Hubby Jenkins is a talented multi-instrumentalist, historian, and interpreter of American roots music whose work shines a light on the African-American influence at the heart of country, blues, and old-time traditions. A gifted banjoist, guitarist, and fiddler, Jenkins first came to national prominence as a core member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, a group celebrated for reclaiming the Black string band legacy.

Driven by a deep passion for the cultural roots of American music, Jenkins has built a solo career that bridges performance and education. His shows are rich, soulful journeys through African-American musical history—blending spirituals, ragtime, early blues, and folk with stories that underscore the music's historical and social context. Whether onstage at a major festival or leading workshops, Jenkins brings warmth, authenticity, and a deep reverence for the tradition.

Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra: Paris to Pathos

Saturday, November 21, 2026 | 7:30 pm

A Journey Through Sound

The ECSO invites you on a transatlantic journey through two of the twentieth century's most deeply felt orchestral works; one an irrepressible celebration of the City of Light, the other a tender elegy for a vanished American summer.

Guest conductor Simon Holt of Salt Marsh Opera leads Gershwin's exuberant An American in Paris, a musical postcard bursting with jazz rhythms, Parisian street noise, and the giddy wonder of a young composer discovering the world.

Soprano Sarah Callinan then delivers one of Samuel Barber's most intimate masterworks: Knoxville: Summer of 1915. Set to a prose poem by James Agee, this luminous piece evokes an American childhood through a child's sleepy, wondering eyes. Callinan's voice brings an extraordinary warmth and clarity to this profoundly moving work.

From the boulevards of Paris to a Tennessee front porch at dusk, this concert reminds us why we love music and its power to take us somewhere else entirely.

A Very Barry Christmas Show: Daybreak

Thursday, December 3, 2026 | 7:30 pm

The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow, hailed as one of the most iconic pop artists ever, rose to global fame with hits that seamlessly combined emotional depth, poetic lyrics, and rich, harmonious compositions. Over his career, he recorded and released 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 that reached number one.

Step into a world of musical magic with DAYBREAK: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow! This incredible tribute act will transport you back to the vibrant '70s, where Manilow's timeless hits come alive just as you remember them.

Tickets, registration information, and additional event details are available at gardearts.org. The Garde Arts Center is located at 325 State Street in New London.

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