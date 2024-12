Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Connecticut Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Jaime Babbitt - PIANO BARN - Ridgefield Theater Barn 27%

Montana Telman - ALL THAT JAZZ - Madison Lyric Stage 24%

Killian Meehan - POCKET BROADWAY - Phoenix Stage Company 18%

Marc Deaton - ALL THAT JAZZ - Madison Lyric Stage 16%

John Johmann - ALL THAT JAZZ - Madison Lyric Stage 14%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Adam Pascal - ADAM PASCAL WITH SHANE PARUS AT THE PIANO! - Legacy Theatre 22%

Ana Gasteyer - BROADWAY UNPLUGGED - A.C.T. of Connecticut 19%

Liz Callaway - SUNDAY BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES - Legacy Theatre 15%

Andrea McArdle - SUNDAY BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES - Legacy Theatre 14%

Kate Baldwin - SUNDAY BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES - Legacy Theatre 13%

Robin De Jesús - GETTING STARTED - Music Theatre of CT 12%

Bryan Perri - BROADWAY UNPLUGGED - A.C.T. of Connecticut 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Bonnie Gregson - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 12%

John Skufca - RENT - Center Stage Theatre (Shelton) 8%

Gina Helland - ELF THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 6%

Blanca Grande - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 6%

Keri Danner - WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Little Theatre on Broad Street 6%

Geralyn Kozel Frishman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Virginia Skinner - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 5%

Paola Pacheco Rarick - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 5%

Gina Helland - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 4%

Meghan (Quinn) Corraro - ALL SHOOK UP - Center Stage Theatre 4%

Keri Danner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 4%

Joey Army - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Windham Theatre Guild 4%

Craig David Rosen - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Sarah Rose Stack - BE MORE CHILL - Opera House Players 3%

Keri Danner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%

Jessica Chesbro - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Matthew Farina - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Musicals at Richter 3%

Erin Frechette - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Emily Frangipane - HAIR - Fairfield Center Stage 2%

Kim Saltzman - CABARET - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Naydon - TOOTSIE - Curtain Call Theatre 1%

Meaghan Labas - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Windham Theatre Guild 1%

Kim Saltzman - NINE - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

Kelly Naydon - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Crystal Community Theatre 1%

Kelly Naydon - EURYDICE - Town Players of New Canaan 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Douglas Shankman - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 12%

Breon Arzell - DREAMGIRLS - Goodspeed Musicals 11%

EJ Boyle - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 10%

Amy Jones - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 8%

Chris Gattelli - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 7%

Nathan Peck - KINKY BOOTS - A.C.T. of Connecticut 7%

Christopher Gattelli - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 6%

Clint Hromsco - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Parker Esse - SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Katie Goffman - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Brian Feehan - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Krystyna Resavy - THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Sara Brians - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 5%

Shannon Lewis - ROCK OF AGES - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Michelle Lemon - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

James Gray - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 13%

Kathy O'Hara - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 7%

Katherine Sedlock - RUMORS - Center Stage Theatre (Shelton) 7%

Alexis Hoffman - EURYDICE - The Town Players of New Canaan 6%

Laura Feist-Roche - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 6%

Debbie Warren/Nora Dickinson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Windham Theatre Guild 5%

Stevie Norman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Opera House Players 5%

Cindy Braunlich - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 4%

Anna Suchecki - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Lesley Neilson-Bowman - SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

Thomas Gordon - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 4%

Markiss Jackson - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn 4%

Giganta Smalls - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Connecticut Theatre Company 4%

Giganta Smalls & Kerrie Maguire - NINE - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

Rebecca Pokorski-Cebollero - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Renee Casadaban Purdy - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Warner Theatre 3%

Kathleen Santomasso - MASTER CLASS - Brief Cameo Productions 2%

Kathryn Lewis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Markiss Robert - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 2%

Megan Latte Morello - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Curtain Call 2%

Lauren Nicole Sherwood - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - St. Catherine's Players 2%

Celine Montaudy - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 2%

Nancy Meyers - PUFFS - Town Players of New Canaan 1%

Markus Jackson - THE BAKER'S WIFE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 1%

Margaret Jackins - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Brookfield Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 18%

Elizabeth Bolster - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre 11%

Emily Rebholz - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

Hunter Kaczorowski - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Diane Vanderkroef - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Kathleen DeAngelis - THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Phương Nguyễn - A COMPLICATED WOMAN - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Elizabeth Saylor - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Junghyun Georgia Lee - SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Kurt Algers - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A.C.T. of Connecticut 4%

Jen Caprio - ASK FOR THE MOON - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Elizabeth Saylor - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Kathleen DeAngelis - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Elizabeth Saylor - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

K. Duffner - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Kathleen DeAngelis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Kathleen DeAngelis - ROCK OF AGES - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Kurt Alger - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 3%

Elizabeth Bolster - LOVE AFFAIR - Legacy Theatre 3%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 35%

CABERET - Connecticut Theatre Company 26%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 21%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Connecticut Theatre Company 17%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 32%

A BRONX TALE - Seven Angels Theatre 24%

THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 24%

THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 20%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bert Bernardi - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 13%

Liz Muller - RENT - Center Stage Theatre (Shelton) 8%

Ava Molnar - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Windham Theatre Guild 7%

Deb Failla - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 7%

Holly Blade - WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Little Theater on Broad Street 6%

Noah Golden - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 5%

Carroll Mailhot/Geralyn Frishman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Neil Fuentes - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 4%

Colin Sheehan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 4%

Neil Fuentes - ELF THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 4%

Craig Rosen - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Bradford Blake - SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Kristen Santangelo - ALL SHOOK UP - Center Stage Shelton 3%

Kristin Huffman - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Wallis Johnson - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Tommy DeSalvo - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Curtain Call 2%

Sharon Fitzhenry - KINKY BOOTS - Opera House Players 2%

David Nunner - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Liz Wilcox - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

David Nunner - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Donald Birely - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Musicals at Richter 1%

Doreen Cohn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 1%

Steven Oliveri - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Sharon W. Houk - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Goshen Players 1%

Geralyn Frishman & Carroll Mailhot - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Julie Andrews - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 14%

Melody Libonati - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 11%

Mary Francis Moore - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 11%

Joe Barbara and Janine Molinari - A BRONX TALE - Seven Angels Theatre 7%

Brian Feehan - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%

Hunter Foster - ROCK OF AGES - Sharon Playhouse 6%

Chay Yew - SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Rob Ruggiero - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Opera House 5%

Daniel C. Levine - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A.C.T. of Connecticut 5%

Julia Murney - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Amy Jones - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Clint Hromsco - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Kevin Connors - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Carl Andress - THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Darko Tresnjak - ASK FOR THE MOON - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Katie Barton - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - JOAN JOYCE! - Seven Angels Theatre 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Ava Molnar - LYSISTRATA - Windham Theatre Guild 9%

David Fritsch - CLUE - Ridgefield Theater Barn 8%

Nova Hall - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Town Players of New Canaan 7%

Alan Piotrowicz - MASTER CLASS - Brief Cameo Productions 7%

Marcevan Costanzo - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 7%

Nancy Herman - SILENT SKY - Eastbound Theatre 6%

Wallis Johnson - MOTHER'S DAY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 6%

Jane Farnol - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 6%

Mat Young - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Crystal Community Theater 4%

Ian Galligan & Oliver Kochol - WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Castle Craig Players 4%

Wesley Broulik - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Time's Fool Company 4%

Nancy Meyers - PUFFS - Town Players of New Canaan 4%

Joshua Prouser - AMERICAN SON - Opera House Players 3%

Stephen Emerick - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 3%

Wallis Johnson - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Windham Theatre Guild 3%

Keith Paul - PERMANENT INK - Warner Theatre 3%

Tony Palmieri and Stephanie DeMarco - CALENDAR GIRLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

Peter Green - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Todd Santa Maria - THE 39 STEPS - Castle Craig Players 2%

Mat Young - EURYDICE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Scott R. Brill - IT'S ONLY A PLAY - Wilton Playshop 2%

Bill Hughes - MISTERMAN - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Scott R. Brill - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wilton Playshop 2%

Rosemarie Beskind - THE OUTSIDER - Farmington Valley Stage Company 1%

Patrick Barry - THE BALTIMORE WALTZ - Drama Works Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

James Andreassi - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre 19%

Rachel Jones - OAT SQUARES - Theatreworks New Milford 14%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Palace Theater, Stamford 14%

Kevin Connors - MASTER CLASS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 13%

Jamil A.C. Mangan - TONI STONE - Playhouse on Park 12%

Rachel Jones - LIKE A VIRGIN - Theatreworks New Milford 11%

Jim Andreassi - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre 9%

Kevin Connors - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Music Theatre of Connecticut 9%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 10%

THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 9%

RENT - Center Stage Theatre (Shelton) 9%

THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Little Theater on Broad Street 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 4%

SEUSSICAL - The Complex Performing Arts Centre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 4%

ALL SHOOK UP - Center Stage Theatre 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Windham Theatre Guild 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 3%

THE BAKER'S WIFE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Curtain Call 2%

MASTER CLASS - Brief Cameo Productions 2%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

PUFFS - The Town Players of New Canaan 2%

NINE - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 1%

FAIRVIEW - Collective Consciousness Theatre 1%

CARRIE - The Little Theater on Broad Street 1%

SPRING AWAKENING - Castle Craig Players 1%

GENTLEMEAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Opera House Players 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 10%

MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 7%

THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 7%

A BRONX TALE - Seven Angels Theatre 7%

THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 6%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

TONI STONE - Playhouse on Park 5%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre 5%

OAT SQUARES - Theatreworks New Milford 4%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Palace Theater, Stamford 4%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Sharon Playhouse 3%

A COMPLICATED WOMAN - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - A.C.T. of Connecticut 2%

DRACULA - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

JOAN JOYCE! - Seven Angels Theatre 1%

EVERLY: THE MUSIC OF THE EVERLY BROTHERS - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jakob Kelsey - PANTO OF THE OPERA - Pantochino Productions Inc. 12%

Neil Fuentes - ELF THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 8%

Justin Zenchuk & Kristen Santangelo - ALL SHOOK UP - Center Stage Theatre 7%

Adam Jackson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 7%

Robyn Joyce - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Mark Hankla - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn 5%

Hannah Wolland - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 5%

Robyn Joyce - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Johanna Jackson - SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

Annabella Barragan - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Robyn Joyce - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%

Nate Ferreira - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Opera House Players 3%

Elizabeth Stewart - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

Duane Campbell - NINE - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

Eric Schutz - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Musicals at Richter 3%

Mark Hankla - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 2%

Stephen Emerick - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 2%

Stephen Cihanek - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Hilary Lang - SPRING AWAKENING - Castle Craig Players 2%

Erin Campbell - CABARET - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Mat Young - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Crystal Community Theater 2%

Matt Pagliaro - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wilton Playshop 2%

TJ moranto - THE FANTASTICKS - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Annabella Barragan - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 1%

Hillary Lang - CALENDAR GIRLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Charlie Morrison - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A.C.T. of Connecticut 12%

Kevin Gleason - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 11%

Japhy Weideman - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals 11%

Amith Chandrashaker - SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

Jamie Roderick - ROCK OF AGES - Sharon Playhouse 6%

Jamie Roderick - THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 6%

Will Nash Broyles - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Jamie Burnett - MARK TWAIN'S THE DIARIES OF ADAM AND EVE - Legacy Theatre 5%

Jamie Roderick - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Rob Denton - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Marcus Abbott - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Mark Hankla - OAT SQUARES - Theatreworks New Milford 4%

Jessica Drayton - EVERLY: THE MUSIC OF THE EVERLY BROTHERS - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

MICHAEL GOTTLIEB - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 4%

Philip Rosenberg - ASK FOR THE MOON - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Jessica Drayton - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Kaylin Gess - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Justin Rugg - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 12%

Aron Smith - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 10%

John Failla - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 7%

Angela Jackson - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Connecticut Theatre Company 7%

Liz Muller & Paul Keegan - ALL SHOOK UP - Center Stage Theatre 7%

Natasha Darius - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 6%

Ken Clark - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Windham Theatre Guild 6%

Matt Durland - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Chris Coogan - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 4%

Sarah Fay - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Mike Martone - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%

Mark Ceppetelli - SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Dan Ringuette - ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Goshen Players 3%

Graham Christian - GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Opera House Players 3%

Zach Kampler - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - St. Catherine's Players 2%

Jill Brunelle & Nick Ciasullo - SPRING AWAKENING - Castle Craig Players 2%

Sarah Fox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Matt Stolfi - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Curtain Call 1%

Zach Kampler - THE GONDOLIERS - Troupers Light Opera 1%

Nick Stanford - NINE - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

Sarah fox - THE BAKER'S WIFE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 1%

Fred Feeney - CABARET - The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts 1%

Mat Stolfi - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - SYT at Curtain Call Stamford 1%

Nick Stanford - CABARET - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

Fred Feeney - SPRING AWAKENING - The Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Adam Souza - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 17%

Adam Souza - SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Musicals 11%

Tony Bellomy - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 9%

Cameron Moncur - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 9%

Bryan Perri - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A.C.T. of Connecticut 7%

Amy Jones - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%

Adam Souza - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Opera House 6%

Dan Gibson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Eric Thomas Johnson - ROCK OF AGES - Sharon Playhouse 6%

Eric Thomas Johnson - THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Eric Thomas Johnson - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Ben Hope - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

David Madore - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Debra Barsha - A COMPLICATED WOMAN - Goodspeed Musicals 4%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 12%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 7%

THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 6%

WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - The Little Theater on Broad Street 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 6%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 5%

ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 4%

ALL SHOOK UP - Center Stage Theatre 4%

THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Windham Theatre Guild 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Opera House Players 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Spotlight Stage Company 2%

CARRIE - The Little Theater on Broad Street 2%

THE BAKER'S WIFE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Curtain Call Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - Castle Craig Players 2%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Musicals at Richter 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - CURTAIN CALL 2%

NINE - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 11%

MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals 10%

THE PROM - Playhouse on Park 8%

KINKY BOOTS - A.C.T. of Connecticut 7%

A BRONX TALE - Seven Angels Theatre 7%

THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 7%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 7%

THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

MYSTIC PIZZA - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Sharon Playhouse 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

ASK FOR THE MOON - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - A.C.T. of Connecticut 1%

LOVE AFFAIR - Legacy Theatre 1%

SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

JOAN JOYCE! - Seven Angels Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 40%

MOTHER'S DAY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 29%

PERMANENT INK - Warner Theatre 17%

APPROACHING GRACE - Chestnut Street Playhouse 14%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals 31%

A COMPLICATED WOMAN - Goodspeed Musicals 17%

EVERLY: THE MUSIC OF THE EVERLY BROTHERS - Ivoryton Playhouse 14%

LOVE AFFAIR - Legacy Theatre 14%

ASK FOR THE MOON - Goodspeed Musicals 14%

OAT SQUARES - Theatreworks New Milford 11%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - CHRISTMAS COOKIES - Pantochino Productions Inc. 7%

Billy DiCrosta - ELF THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 6%

Audra James - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn 6%

Briana Dawson - ALL SHOOK UP - Center Stage Theatre 5%

Libbey Stearns - CARRIE - The Little Theater on Broad Street 4%

Rylie Pennington - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 4%

Ashley Carpp - RENT - Center Stage Theatre (Shelton) 4%

Omer Sandakly - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 3%

Violet Falkowski - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Opera House Players 3%

Adam Pisarski - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 2%

Johanna Milani - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 2%

James Lamoureux - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - The Bradley Playhouse 2%

Kourtney Slowik - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Corey Stanley - SEUSSICAL - The Complex Performing Arts Centre 2%

Ian Rosenay - RENT - Center Stage Theatre (Shelton) 2%

Isabel Sonnabend - RENT - Center Stage Theatre (Shelton) 2%

Marcevan Costanzo - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Mary Mannix - THE EXEUCTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 2%

Lily O'Neil - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

Lucas Pereira - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

Kathleen Narowski - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Jason Maur - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Keegan Smith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Legacy Theatre 2%

Priscilla Squiers - SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 1%

Rachel Rosado Murray - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Christine Dwyer - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 12%

Carlos Velasquez Escamilla - A BRONX TALE - Seven Angels Theatre 8%

Anne Runolfsson - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 7%

Cate Panagrossi - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 7%

Kate Baldwin - THE PROM - Sharon Playhouse 7%

Avery Jackson - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%

Ariella Kvashny - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Camilo Velasquez Escamilla - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 4%

Carlos Velasquez Escamilla - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 4%

Pearl Sun - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 4%

Michael Fasano - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Wes Williams - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 3%

Sam Sherwood - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Seth Eliser - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Courtney Balan - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Mamie Parris - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Danielle Wade - SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Opera House 3%

Kiersten Bjork - JOAN JOYCE! - Seven Angels Theatre 2%

Terra C. MacLeod - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 2%

Lenny Wolpe - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Nick Fetherston - THE PRINCESS AND THE PAUPER - Legacy Theatre 2%

David Beach - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Marcy McGuigan - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Omar Cepero López - SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Opera House 1%

JP Coletta - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

April Olmstead - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Little Theater on Broad Street 8%

Carlos Velasquez Escamilla - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Town Players of New Canaan 7%

Libbey Stearns - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Little Theatre on Broad Street 5%

Alicia James - SILENT SKY - Eastbound Theatre 5%

Matt Austin - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 4%

Amy Buckley - MASTER CLASS - Brief Cameo Productions 4%

Persephone Marien - MOTHER'S DAY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%

Carl Cannella - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 3%

Grady Dennis - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Crystal Community Theatre 3%

Marilyn Olsen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Warner Theatre 3%

Brodey Ott - SILENT SKY - Eastbound Theatre 3%

Abi Heydenburg - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Kendall Driffin - FAIRVIEW - Collective Consciousness Theatre 2%

Tyler Small - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 2%

Olivya DeLuca - MOTHER'S DAY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

Timothy Huber - PUFFS - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Jordon Hensley - THE MOUSETRAP - Curtain Call 2%

Cindy Cantor Maher - CALENDAR GIRLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Corey Mason - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Erin Shaughnessy - EVELYN IN PURGATORY - Sherman Playhouse 2%

Adam Battelstein - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Frankie Ashun - APPROACHING GRACE - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

Kody Mileski - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Rob Pawlikowski - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Celine Montaudy - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre 18%

Allison Miller - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre 14%

Marsha Mason - ALL MY SONS - Hartford Stage 12%

Paris Imar - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Time's Fool Company 8%

Irene Glezos - MASTER CLASS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 7%

Constance Thompson - TONI STONE - Playhouse on Park 7%

Lori Franzese - OAT SQUARES - Theatreworks New Milford 7%

Mariah Sage - MARK TWAIN'S THE DIARIES OF ADAM AND EVE - Legacy Theatre 6%

Julia Weston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Time's Fool Company 6%

Susan Haefner - CLYBOURNE PARK - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Rod Brogan - MARK TWAIN'S THE DIARIES OF ADAM AND EVE - Legacy Theatre 4%

Clint Hromsco - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Nick Roesler - CLYBOURNE PARK - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Center Stage Theatre 14%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Little Theater on Broad Street 11%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Town Players of New Canaan 8%

MOTHER'S DAY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 7%

CLUE - Ridgefield Theater Barn 6%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Curtain Call 6%

LYSISTRATA - Windham Theatre Guild 5%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Crystal Community Theater 4%

SILENT SKY - Eastbound Theatre 4%

FAIRVIEW - Collective Consciousness Theatre 3%

SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Time's Fool Company 3%

MASTER CLASS - Brief Cameo Productions 3%

AMERICAN SON - Opera House Players 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

PUFFS - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - Castle Craig Players 2%

THE OUTSIDER - Farmington Valley Stage Company 2%

THE 39 STEPS - Castle Craig Players 2%

EURYDICE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

CALANDER GIRLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Wilton Playshop 1%

THE BALTIMORE WALTZ - Drama Works Theatre Company 1%

PERMANENT INK - Warner Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre 19%

ALL MY SONS - Hartford Stage 14%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Palace Theater, Stamford 11%

MASTER CLASS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 11%

VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Long Wharf Theatre 11%

TONI STONE - Playhouse on Park 8%

OAT SQUARES - Theatreworks New Milford 7%

THE HOT WING KING - Hartford Stage 5%

THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 5%

MARK TWAIN'S THE DIARIES OF ADAM AND EVE - Legacy Theatre 4%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar - CHRISTMAS COOKIES - Pantochino Productions Inc. 14%

April Chateauneuf - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 9%

Sophie Bardos - THE BAKER'S WIFE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 7%

Bradford Blake - SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 6%

John Bono - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 6%

John Bono - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Ken Schroeder - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 5%

Mike Martone - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 4%

John Bono - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Chestnut Street Playhouse 4%

Scene Works/Steve Loftus - BEAUTY & THE BEAST - Musicals at Richter 4%

Andrew Okell - FUN HOME - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Andrew Okell - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Doreen Cohn - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Guild of Simsbury 3%

Liz Popiel - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 3%

David Fritsch & Claudia Noel Nerreau - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 3%

Andrew - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Eric Boucher - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Opera House Players 2%

David Nunner - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Connecticut Theatre Company 2%

Joel Reynolds - PUFFS - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Mat Young - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Crystal Community Theater 2%

Peter Barbieri - TOOTSIE - Curtain Call Theatre 2%

Celine Montaudy, Tyler Small - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 1%

Marc Deaton - THE FANTASTICKS - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Martin S. Marchitto - ARESNIC & OLD LACE - Curtain Call 1%

PETER BARBIERI, JR. - TOOTSIE - Curtain Call 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ann Beyersdorfer - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 14%

Beowulf Boritt - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Musicals 13%

Jamie Burnett - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Legacy Theatre 8%

Cully Long - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ivoryton Playhouse 8%

Alexander Dodge - ASK FOR THE MOON - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

April M. Barlett - MASTER CLASS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Anna Louizos - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 6%

Cully Long - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

David Goldstein - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 5%

Johann Fitzpatrick - TONI STONE - Playhouse on Park 5%

Jamie Burnett - MARK TWAIN'S THE DIARIES OF ADAM AND EVE - Legacy Theatre 5%

Starlet Jacobs - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

April M. Bartlett - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Martin S. Marchitto - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Tobin Ost - A COMPLICATED WOMAN - Goodspeed Musicals 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tyler Kittleman - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 16%

Michael Frishman - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 11%

Addis Engel - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 11%

Ben Silberman - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Connecticut Theatre Company 9%

Rich Ives - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 8%

Jim Durkin - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theatre 6%

Stephen Emerick - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 5%

Gary Blu - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 5%

Duane Campbell - CABARET - Connecticut Theatre Company 4%

Dustin Pfaender - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Warner Theatre 3%

Mat Young - EURYDICE - Town Players of New Canaan 3%

Duane Campbell - NINE - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

Keith Henderson - THE BAKER'S WIFE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 3%

Mason Sacco - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Lou Okell - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Mat Young - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Crystal Community Theater 3%

Joseph Russo - MISTERMAN - Brookfield Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Adam Jackson - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 14%

Jay Hilton - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 14%

Marisa Barnes - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 10%

Jay Hilton - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Opera House 8%

Nate Edmondson - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Palace Theater, Stamford 8%

Jon Damast - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

Alan Piotrowicz - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%

Jim Simonson - OAT SQUARES - Theatreworks New Milford 6%

Jay Hilton - ASK FOR THE MOON - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Dustin Pfaender - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Jon Damast - GHOST THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Connecticut 4%

Jonathan White - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Jeff Sherwood - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - A.C.T. of Connecticut 4%

Jonathen White - EVERLY: THE MUSIC OF THE EVERLY BROTHERS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Marsh Poggio - THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE - Pantochino Productions Inc. 10%

Alecia Coffin - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 7%

Carlos Perez - RENT - Center Stage Theatre (Shelton) 6%

Lisa Costello - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cabaret on Main Theater 6%

Angela Foley - CARRIE - The Little Theater on Broad Street 5%

Kourtney Slowik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%

Alan Partelow-Zik - THE BAKER'S WIFE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 3%

Bella Rarick - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%

Bella Renee Delgado - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Anthony Laszlo - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 2%

Kathleen Narowski - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Windham Theatre Guild 2%

Persephone Marien - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

Lu DeJesus - ASSASSINS - FUSE Theater 2%

Zachary Horn - CARRIE - The Little Theater on Broad Street 2%

Lou Ursone - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - New Paradigm Theate 2%

Chris Turner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

John Michael Whitney - SWEENEY TODD - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Fred Rueck - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 2%

Kristin Wahrheit - THE PROM - Ridgefield Theater Barn 1%

Steven Taliaferro - THE PRODUCERS - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Allison Lindsay - THE FANTASTICKS - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Kerrie Maguire - NINE - Connecticut Theatre Company 1%

Kiersten Bjork - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 1%

Lauren Gulliver - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Curtain Call 1%

Justin Carroll - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Chestnut Street Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Beau Bradshaw - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 9%

Keegan Smith - A BRONX TALE - Seven Angels Theatre 8%

Christopher Myers - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 8%

Maggie Bera - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Anthony Festa - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 5%

Brian Michael Hoffman - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 5%

Joseph Turner - MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 5%

Caitlin Witty - SWINGTIME CANTEEN - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Thomas Beebe - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 4%

David Beach - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Hayley Podschun - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Kendyl Grace Davis - THE PROM - Playhouse on Park 4%

HAYDEN ELEFANTE - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 4%

Leenya Rideout - MYSTIC PIZZA - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Nathan Cockroft - JERSEY BOYS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Helen J. Shen - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A.C.T. of Connecticut 3%

Sophia Clarke - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 3%

Joan Almedilla - SOUTH PACIFIC - Goodspeed Opera House 2%

Julia Lennon - THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 2%

L Morgan Lee - A COMPLICATED WOMAN - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Michael Burrell - SUNSET BOULEVARD - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 2%

Ryan Duncan - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 2%

Jason Williams - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Sonya Venugopal - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 1%

Kennedy Coughell - MAGGIE - Goodspeed Opera House 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Amy Wade - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Town Players of New Canaan 8%

Jordan Chenette - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 7%

Ann Alford - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 6%

Rachel Rosado - MACBETH - Good Question Theater Company 5%

Molly McCullough - SILENT SKY - Eastbound Theatre 4%

Bella Walls - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 4%

Stephen Maher - CALENDAR GIRLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 4%

Chris Fay - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Tim Breslin - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Susan Bailey - CALENDAR GIRLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 4%

Lisa DeAngelis - FAIRVIEW - Collective Consciousness Theatre 4%

Matt Regney - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 3%

Ryan Ellen Burbank - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 3%

Staci Battle - CALENDAR GIRLS - Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

Nick Fetherston - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Time's Fool Company 3%

Emily Yates - SILENT SKY - Eastbound Theatre 3%

Nathan Russo - MASTER CLASS - Brief Cameo Productions 3%

David Michael Tate - CLUE - Ridgefield Theatre Barn 3%

Jennifer Wallace - SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Linda Seminario - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 3%

Dave Carter - PUFFS - Windham Theatre Guild 3%

Eric Dino - EURYDICE - Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Patrick Duffy - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Crystal Community Theatre 2%

Grady Dennis - EURYDICE - The Town Players of New Canaan 2%

Nick Fetherston - FAIRVIEW - Collective Consciousness Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Stephanie-Stiefel Williams - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - 2024 23%

Brandon Alvión - TONI STONE - Playhouse on Park 14%

Constantine Pappas - MASTER CLASS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 12%

Emily Solo - MASTER CLASS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 12%

Zach Anderson - MASTER CLASS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 11%

Jim Ditter - OAT SQUARES - Theatreworks New Milford 11%

Heidi Giberson - MASTER CLASS - Music Theatre of Connecticut 10%

Russell Saylor - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

MARY POPPINS - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 32%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Palace Theater, Stamford 19%

THE GREAT AMERICAN MOUSICAL - Legacy Theatre 17%

THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 9%

THE PRINCESS AND THE PAUPER - Legacy Theatre 9%

JOAN JOYCE! - Seven Angels Theatre 8%

SWEET DREAMS: A BEDTIME STORY COMES TO LIFE - Legacy Theatre 5%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Pantochino Productions Inc. 8%

Center Stage Shelton 8%

Chestnut Street Playhouse 7%

The Town Players of New Canaan 6%

Ridgefield Theater Barn 5%

Cabaret on Main Theater 5%

Little Theatre on Broad Street 5%

FUSE Theater 4%

Curtain Call Theatre 4%

The Complex Performing Arts Centre 4%

Opera House Players 3%

Eastbound Theatre 3%

Windham Theatre Guild 3%

Brookfield Theatre 3%

Connecticut Theatre Company 3%

Shoreline Theatre Company 3%

Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Collective Consciousness Theatre 2%

Brief Cameo Productions 2%

Musicals at Richter 2%

New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Castle Craig Players 1%

Goshen Players 1%

Fairfield Center Stage 1%

Town Players of New Canaan 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Goodspeed Opera House 25%

Legacy Theatre 10%

Summer Theatre of New Canaan 10%

Seven Angels Theatre 7%

A.C.T. of Connecticut 7%

Playhouse on Park 6%

Hartford Stage 6%

Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Ivoryton Playhouse 6%

Long Wharf Theatre 5%

Theatreworks New Milford 4%

Pantochino Productions Inc. 4%

Sharon Playhouse 3%



