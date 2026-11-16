"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
LOUISA MAY ALCOTT'S LITTLE WOMEN to Receive Regional Premiere at UConn's Nafe Katter Theater
Kristen Palmer directs the production, with Joni Weisfeld in the doubled roles of Marmee and Aunt March.
Connecticut Repertory Theatre will present Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, Lauren M. Gunderson's heartwarming adaptation of the classic novel, running December 3 – 11, 2026 at the Nafe Katter Theatre.
From America's most produced living playwright comes a brilliant new stage adaptation of the beloved tale that follows the March sisters' coming of age during the Civil War. Louisa May Alcott's Little Women is a timeless celebration of family, resilience, sisterhood, and of the determined young writer who crafted the original story. Directed by Kristen Palmer and featuring Equity guest Joni Weisfeld, this beautiful play is a perfect holiday excursion for the whole family.
Louisa May Alcott's Little Women features scenic design by Tucker Topel, lighting design by Michael Chybowski, costume design by Emma Sowards, and sound design by Jake Neighbors.
'Little Women is not a polite, tidy, easy and sweet story,' says playwright Lauren Gunderson, 'but something that's raucous, deeply intellectual and romantic. It's all the things that I want from a great work of literature. [I want] audiences to be reminded that women can be brave, brazen, creative, ambitious and, yes, absolutely head over heels in love.'
Director Kristen Palmer returns to CRT where she previously directed The Moors. Palmer is a playwright, director and educator whose plays have been produced on both coasts and are published by Broadway Play Publishing, Original Works, and StagePartners. She is an alumna of the Women's Project Lab, Soho Rep Writer/Director Lab, and Stillwright Retreats with Erik Ehn. She was a Jerome Fellow at the Playwrights Center in Minneapolis, a Dramatist Guild Fellow and a two time Connecticut Arts Fellowship recipient. She holds an MA from NYU and an MFA from Hunter College where she studied with Tina Howe. She spent her 20s making theater with Printer's Devil Theatre in Seattle. Currently, she is a FLUX Creative Partner, New Georges Associate Artist and Department Head of Theater at the Greater Hartford Academy of Arts Half-Day. She lives in Eastern Connecticut with her husband, playwright Adam Szymkowicz, and a growing teenager.
Louisa May Alcott'S LITTLE WOMEN
Adapted by Lauren M. Gunderson
Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
Directed by Kristen Palmer
December 3 – 11, 2026
Nafe Katter Theatre
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
- Preview, Thursday, December 3, 7:30 pm
- Press opening, Friday, December 4, 8:00 pm (reception to follow)
- Saturday, December 5, 2:00 pm (ASL interpreted Performance, talkback to follow)
- Saturday, December 5, 8:00 pm
- Sunday, December 6, 2:00 pm
- Tuesday, December 8, 10:00 am (School performance, SOLD OUT)
- Wednesday, December 9, 7:30 pm
- Thursday, December 10, 7:30 pm (Student/faculty/staff night, talkback to follow)
- Friday, December 11, 7:30 pm* (Please note early curtain time)
TICKETS
$5 – $43
Available online at connecticutrep.uconn.edu, via email at crtboxoffice@uconn.edu, and by phone at 860-486-4799.
Join us for Student/Faculty/Staff Night on Thursday, December 10: $5 tickets for all students; $25 tickets for UConn Faculty & Staff.
For group sales information, please contact us via email at crtboxoffice@uconn.edu.
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