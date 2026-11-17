"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
John Cariani's ALMOST, MAINE to Open at TheatreWorks New Milford
Performances will run December 4 through December 20.
TheatreWorks New Milford will present Almost, Maine, written by John Cariani and directed by Erin Shaughnessy. Opening night is Friday, December 4th at 8pm. Performances will run December 4 through December 20, 2026.
This whimsical play explores the complexities of love through a series of vignettes set in a fictional town in northern Maine. Under the enchanting northern lights, each scene captures the magical and often unexpected moments experienced by the town's residents.
This production features nine actors from across Connecticut and includes Rick Calvo (Brookfield), James Coffey (New Milford), Alida Ballau (Woodbury), Jon Barker (Waterbury), Brooke Hendon (Newington), Tony Benedetti (Naugatuck), Mike Zimmerman (North Haven), Karen Van Derlyn (Watertown) and Sophie Tiesler (Newtown). Many of them are new to the TheatreWorks stage and represent the broad talent drawn to performing in our historic theatre for a very talented director.
Director Erin Shaughnessy, who started her theatrical career as an 8-year-old TheatreWorks Kids performer, went on to study theatre and receive a Theatre Performance degree from Western Connecticut State University. With more than 50 theatrical productions and 40 audio books, this is Erin's directorial debut. The production is assistant directed by Jim Hipp, and produced by Keli Solomon.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT WANTED: JUDY GARLAND
Jorgensen Center (11/21-11/21)
|
STOMP
Stamford Palace Theatre (11/25-11/25)
|
Cabaret
The Press Box Theater (11/27-12/20) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Pride and Prejudice
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/20-11/22) VIDEOS
|
Topdog/Underdog
TheaterWorks Hartford (2/04-3/07)
|
73 Seconds
TheaterWorks Hartford (8/03-8/29)
|
Both
TheaterWorks Hartford (6/03-7/03)
|
All My Sons
Town Players of Newtown (12/04-12/19)
|
Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (4/16-4/25)
|
Always...Patsy Cline
Music Theatre of CT (11/06-11/22)