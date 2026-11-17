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TheatreWorks New Milford will present Almost, Maine, written by John Cariani and directed by Erin Shaughnessy. Opening night is Friday, December 4th at 8pm. Performances will run December 4 through December 20, 2026.

This whimsical play explores the complexities of love through a series of vignettes set in a fictional town in northern Maine. Under the enchanting northern lights, each scene captures the magical and often unexpected moments experienced by the town's residents.

This production features nine actors from across Connecticut and includes Rick Calvo (Brookfield), James Coffey (New Milford), Alida Ballau (Woodbury), Jon Barker (Waterbury), Brooke Hendon (Newington), Tony Benedetti (Naugatuck), Mike Zimmerman (North Haven), Karen Van Derlyn (Watertown) and Sophie Tiesler (Newtown). Many of them are new to the TheatreWorks stage and represent the broad talent drawn to performing in our historic theatre for a very talented director.

Director Erin Shaughnessy, who started her theatrical career as an 8-year-old TheatreWorks Kids performer, went on to study theatre and receive a Theatre Performance degree from Western Connecticut State University. With more than 50 theatrical productions and 40 audio books, this is Erin's directorial debut. The production is assistant directed by Jim Hipp, and produced by Keli Solomon.

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 7% 2 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 3 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 3 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 4 Jason Styka - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 9% 5 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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