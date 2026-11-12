Joe Gatto and Drew Lynch to Bring WRAP IT UP! Tour to Warner Theatre

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Comedians Joe Gatto and Drew Lynch are coming to the Warner Theatre for the Wrap It Up! Tour on Monday, December 28, 2026, at 7:00 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium.

Pairing one extrovert with one introvert, the Wrap It Up! Tour brings Gatto and Lynch to the same stage for just five nights of stand-up between Christmas and New Year's – and Torrington is one of them. It's the perfect way to shake off the holiday leftovers and close out the year with a big laugh.

Joe Gatto is best known from the hit TV shows Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index. For the past four years, he has toured his solo stand-up shows, Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy and Let's Get Into It, to sold-out theaters across the United States, Canada, and Australia. His first comedy special, Messing with People, joined Hulu's streaming comedy library in 2024.

Before going solo, Gatto toured with the Jokers' live comedy show to sold-out crowds worldwide, including Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Gatto also hosted 100 episodes of the popular iHeartRadio comedy podcast Two Cool Moms, dispensing sage motherly advice to fans who wrote in with their dilemmas.

He is the author of two books: The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing Up Italian and the Penguin Random House children's picture book Where's Bearry? Offstage, Gatto is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives, and spending time with his family.

Drew Lynch

Drew Lynch captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America's Got Talent, where he finished in second place. After sustaining a traumatic brain injury at age 20, Lynch turned to stand-up comedy to rebuild his confidence and reclaim his quality of life, developing a signature self-deprecating style that quickly resonated with audiences.

Since then, Lynch has amassed millions of followers across social media and tours worldwide to sold-out crowds. His comedy specials include And These Are Jokes and Short King (both 2023), as well as his most recent hour-long special, The Stuttering Comedian. His widely viewed TEDx Talk, Why curiosity gets you farther than ambition, speaks candidly about stuttering, resilience, and embracing imperfections.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming