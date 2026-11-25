Jay Williams and Dr. AZA Allsop to Discuss Music and Social Healing at Playhouse on Park
The conversation takes place alongside Playhouse on Park's production of ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914.
On December 13th, Playhouse on Park will host a conversation between Jay Williams, President and CEO of Greater Hartford Gives, and Dr. AZA Allsop, an artist, neuroscientist, and psychiatrist whose clinical work and research focus on how music primes our minds for social connection and healing within community and social groups.
Against the backdrop of Playhouse on Park's production of the highly acclaimed and award-winning production of All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dr. Allsop will share his thoughts and answer questions about the field of social neuroscience, the problem of extreme polarization and the potential for evidence-based strategies to harness the power of music and other art forms to promote social healing and connection.
The discussion will start at 5:00 pm, with light refreshments in the lobby beginning at 4:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP required. Please contact the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x 10 or BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org
Dr. Allsop received his MD from Harvard Medical School, a PhD in Neuroscience from MIT and was an Emerson Scholar at Berklee College of Music. He completed his residency in the Department of Psychiatry at Yale University, where he served as co-chief resident of the Clinical Neuroscience Research Unit. He is currently an Assistant Professor in Yale's Department of Psychiatry and Director of the Center for Collective Healing at Howard University.
Since July 2017, Jay Williams has served as President and CEO of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation (formerly the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving). He is currently leading the Foundation's commitment to dismantle structural racism, achieve equity, and improve social and economic mobility in our region, in partnership with nonprofit organizations and community stakeholders. In his role, Jay serves on the boards of the MetroHartford Alliance, AdvanceCT, as a member of the Governor's Workforce Council, and as Chair of the Connecticut Community Foundation CEO Network. At the national level, he is the board chair for the Council on Foundations, board vice chair of the Center for Community Progress, and a member of the Community Foundation Opportunity Network. Before coming to the Foundation, Jay served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development, where he led the federal economic development agenda for the United States. He also served as Deputy Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the White House, where he was the principal liaison between the President of the United States and local elected officials. Previously, Jay served as the executive director of the federal Office of Recovery for Auto Communities and Workers. He arrived in Washington, DC after serving as Mayor of the City of Youngstown, Ohio, where he helped lead regional economic development initiatives to improve the city's global competitiveness. Before being elected Mayor, Williams led a Community Development Agency in Youngstown.
About All is Calm: The Western Front, Christmas, 1914
Out of the violence, a silence, then a song. Amid the combat, a German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.
Tickets are now on sale for ALL IS CALM and range from $46.00-$58.50. Group rates available! Consider planning a holiday outing at Playhouse on Park. Contact Maddie Stallings at 860-523-5900 x 11 or MStallings@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org to learn more. Student and Senior discounts are also available. 2 pm matinees are on Saturday and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30 pm on Tuesday through Saturday. There will be a talk-back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.
For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.
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