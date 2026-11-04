Ivoryton Playhouse to Open HOLIDAY JAMBOREE: CHRISTMAS AMERICANA With Reimagined Cast and Score

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The spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas gathering will return to Ivoryton Playhouse with an entirely reimagined Holiday Jamboree: Christmas Americana. With previews on November 19, opening night on November 20, and performances through December 20, this year's production brings a fresh musical celebration to the Playhouse stage.

Audiences who joined last year's Jamboree will recognize its welcoming, “Grand Ole Opry meets A Prairie Home Companion” format, but this is much more than a return engagement. Reimagined from the ground up, the production brings new music, new moments, and new personalities to a show rooted in the warmth, humor, and musical traditions of an American Christmas.

Created by husband-and-wife duo and Playhouse staff members Ben Hope and Katie Barton, the Jamboree blends holiday favorites with the sounds of country, folk, bluegrass, blues, jazz, and Americana. The result is a Christmas celebration with the intimacy of a gathering among friends and the energy of a live variety show.

This year's company welcomes Maggie Hollinbeck*, Ryan Guerra, Brien Brannigan, Marcy McGuigan*, and local standout vocalist Zani Scott. They join returning favorites including Sam Sherwood*, Larry Tobias*, and Macy Robinson Autry*. Together, the ensemble brings fresh voices and musical chemistry to a production built around the extraordinary talents and personalities of its performers.

Directed and music directed by Ben Hope, with movement coordination by Katie Barton, Holiday Jamboree: Christmas Americana invites audiences to settle in, share a laugh, and celebrate the season through music. For returning audiences, it is a chance to discover the Jamboree all over again. For first-time visitors, it is an invitation to join the tradition.

Hope says of the Jamboree, “Our intention all along has been to weave storytelling and folk tales together with holiday favorites and musical deep cuts, creating something that feels both familiar and full of discovery. We want the Jamboree to be an entertaining night out and a Christmas tradition families look forward to sharing year after year.”

Holiday Jamboree: Christmas Americana previews November 19, opens November 20, and runs through December 20, 2026, at Ivoryton Playhouse, 103 Main Street, Ivoryton, Connecticut.



Photo Credit: Jonathan Steele

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