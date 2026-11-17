NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Bushnell has announced that musician Gregory Alan Isakov will be appearing for one night only at The Bushnell on Friday, February 12, 2027 at 8:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 19, at 10 AM and can be purchased online at Bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now calling Colorado home, horticulturist/musician Gregory Alan Isakov has cast an impressive presence on the indie-rock and folk worlds with his six full-length studio albums: That Sea, The Gambler; This Empty Northern Hemisphere; The Weatherman; Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony; Evening Machines (nominated for a Grammy award for Best Folk Album), and

Appaloosa Bones. Isakov tours internationally with his band, and has performed with several national symphony orchestras across the United States.

Isakov’s new record, Appaloosa Bones, was released via Dualtone/Suitcase Town Music. Of the album, MOJO states, “Prime Isakov: his velvet baritone glides over elegant and shimmering Wild West mirages.” The Associated Press proclaims, “He has that magical ability to convey both urgency and grandeur at the same time...Simple. Straightforward. Utterly evocative.” And No Depression declares, “this is Isakov’s genius. He turns a short poem into a magnificent piece of music that can captivate for hours.”

When he is not on the road, he runs Starling Farm (a small farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to CSA members, restaurants, and Community Food Share (a local food bank).

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 7% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 6% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 3 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 4 Jason Styka - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 9% 5 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming