"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Gregory Alan Isakov to Appear at The Bushnell in Hartford
The indie-folk musician will play one night at The Bushnell's Hartford venue, with tickets available through the box office and online.
The Bushnell has announced that musician Gregory Alan Isakov will be appearing for one night only at The Bushnell on Friday, February 12, 2027 at 8:00 PM.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 19, at 10 AM and can be purchased online at Bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell box office at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, CT.
Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now calling Colorado home, horticulturist/musician Gregory Alan Isakov has cast an impressive presence on the indie-rock and folk worlds with his six full-length studio albums: That Sea, The Gambler; This Empty Northern Hemisphere; The Weatherman; Gregory Alan Isakov with the Colorado Symphony; Evening Machines (nominated for a Grammy award for Best Folk Album), and
Appaloosa Bones. Isakov tours internationally with his band, and has performed with several national symphony orchestras across the United States.
Isakov’s new record, Appaloosa Bones, was released via Dualtone/Suitcase Town Music. Of the album, MOJO states, “Prime Isakov: his velvet baritone glides over elegant and shimmering Wild West mirages.” The Associated Press proclaims, “He has that magical ability to convey both urgency and grandeur at the same time...Simple. Straightforward. Utterly evocative.” And No Depression declares, “this is Isakov’s genius. He turns a short poem into a magnificent piece of music that can captivate for hours.”
When he is not on the road, he runs Starling Farm (a small farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to CSA members, restaurants, and Community Food Share (a local food bank).
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT WANTED: JUDY GARLAND
Jorgensen Center (11/21-11/21)
|
STOMP
Stamford Palace Theatre (11/25-11/25)
|
Cabaret
The Press Box Theater (11/27-12/20) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Pride and Prejudice
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/20-11/22) VIDEOS
|
Avenue Q
A.C.T. of Connecticut (2/04-3/07)
|
Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (4/16-4/25)
|
Have Yourself a Very Broadway Christmas
Music Theatre of CT (12/12-12/12)
|
The Prom
Cheney Hall (11/06-11/22)
|
Topdog/Underdog
TheaterWorks Hartford (2/04-3/07)
|
Pinocchio
Playhouse on Park (10/31-11/21)