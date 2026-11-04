George Barrett, Sarah Gross and Brian Keane to Join Westport Country Playhouse Benefit

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Westport Country Playhouse will welcome musician, singer-songwriter, and Westport, Connecticut native George Barrett on Saturday, November 21, at 7 p.m., for an evening of new original music and familiar favorites. Barrett will be joined by Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sarah Gross, a rising star in indie folk and country music; Brian Keane, a Westport native who is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning composer, Grammy Award-winning producer, and internationally acclaimed guitarist; and backed by a dynamic band including keyboard, guitar, bass, drums, organ, pedal steel, and backing vocalists.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Playhouse Playwright's Project, which discovers, nurtures, and showcases original theatrical works by writers at every stage of their careers, from readings and workshops to full productions.

George Barrett has lived many lives – musician, singer-songwriter, teacher, athlete, coach, business leader – and he puts them all into his music and songwriting. Barrett's unique path from musician to business leader and back to music has endowed him with a perspective as diverse as his musical influences. Barrett grew up in a family of artists (his mother Lou was a beloved Staples English teacher and poet) in a home filled with the sounds of classical, folk, rock, blues, and jazz. His diverse musical upbringing, combined with his buttery voice and natural comfort on guitar and piano, laid the foundation for an eclectic and rich music journey. After honing his skills as a session singer and performer in the vibrant clubs of NYC's Greenwich Village, Barrett took a detour, embarking on what would become an extensive business career without ever letting go of his musical roots. His life took a significant turn in 2022 when he reconnected with acclaimed musician, composer, and producer Brian Keane. The reunion sparked the creation of “Not Alone,” Barrett's debut album. Barrett and Keane joined forces again on Barrett's second album, “Rearrange Things.”

Sarah Gross, Nashville-based, Long Island-raised, blends country, Americana, and folk with sharp lyricism, grounded storytelling, and an unmistakably East Coast point of view. She sang onstage with Zach Bryan at UBS Arena and was featured on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Her recent album, “The Old Side of Being Young,” features themes of growth, nostalgia, and uncertainty with her distinctly powerful voice and signature wit.

Brian Keane, who grew up in Westport, is a multiple Emmy, Peabody, and Academy award-winning composer, Grammy Award-winning producer, and world renowned guitarist. He has scored hundreds of films and television shows, and produced over 180 albums, mostly from his studio in the woods of Connecticut.



Photo Credit: Mitchell Multimedia

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