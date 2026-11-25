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The Garde Arts Center's Centennial Season is rolling into the holiday season with a lineup spanning music, comedy, dance, and more.

December brings a run of holiday programming, including a tribute to Barry Manilow (Dec. 3), the ECSO's Holiday Spectacular (Dec. 5), Eastern Connecticut Ballet's nautical-themed production of The Nutcracker (Dec. 12-13), Squirrel Nut Zippers' Christmas Caravan (Dec. 18), and comedian Tig Notaro (Dec. 19).

Find all the details at gardearts.org.

Upcoming Events at Garde Arts Center

Thu, Dec 3, 2026 | 7:30 pm

A Very Barry Christmas Show Daybreak: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow, hailed as one of the most iconic pop artists ever, rose to global fame with hits that seamlessly combined emotional depth, poetic lyrics, and rich, harmonious compositions. Over his career, he recorded and released 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 that reached number one.

Step into a world of musical magic with DAYBREAK: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow! This incredible tribute act will transport you back to the vibrant '70s, where Manilow's timeless hits come alive just as you remember them.

Sat, Dec 5, 2026 | 3:00 pm

Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra Holiday Spectacular

A festive program of beloved holiday favorites featuring Laura Darrell from Frozen and Local beloved Tenor Christopher Faison

The ECSO's beloved Holiday Spectacular returns, and this year's celebration promises to be more magical than ever. Gather the whole family for an afternoon of holiday cheer, gorgeous music, and the warmth of the season at the Garde Arts Center.

Soprano Laura Darrell from Frozen and beloved Eastern CT native performer Christopher Faison join Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada and the full ECSO orchestra for a dazzling program of holiday classics and seasonal favorites. From the grandeur of beloved orchestral arrangements to the sparkle of vocal showstoppers, this afternoon is a gift to everyone who attends.

December 12 & 13, 2026 | Multiple Shows

The Eastern Connecticut Ballet Presents The Nutcracker

When the curtain rises, professionally trained Eastern Connecticut Ballet dancers will share the spotlight with acclaimed guest artists—soon to be announced—in this dazzling nautical-themed live performance of The Nutcracker. Set in New London in the 1850s, the scenery celebrates southeastern Connecticut's seafaring past and transforms the stage into a wintry day in the maritime city. Stage sets display tall ships in port, the New London Custom House, Whale Oil Row, lighthouses, and a sea captain's Victorian home.

Tchaikovsky's celebrated music carries the audience through an enchanting journey as Clara and her new friend, the Nutcracker, travel through a magical world of Arctic ice fields where whaling ships once ventured on harrowing voyages!

Fri, Dec 18, 2026 | 8:00 pm

An Evening with Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan 2026

From Hot to the Holidays: Squirrel Nut Zippers keep the 30th anniversary celebration going with their festive Christmas Caravan tour.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers return with their beloved Christmas Caravan Tour, bringing a festive blend of vintage jazz, New Orleans swing, folk traditions, and holiday spirit to audiences nationwide. Following a successful year celebrating the 30th anniversary of their platinum-certified breakthrough album Hot with a special anniversary tour, the band continues the celebration by bringing their singular musical magic to the holiday season.

Part holiday spectacular, part musical time machine, the Christmas Caravan combines seasonal classics, fan-favorite selections from the band's acclaimed Christmas Caravan album, and highlights from the Squirrel Nut Zippers' celebrated catalog. From heartwarming ballads and spirited sing-alongs to rollicking dance numbers, the show creates an atmosphere that feels equally at home beneath twinkling Christmas lights and inside a lively Prohibition-era speakeasy.

Dress Up for the Garde's Centennial. Like It's 1926!

The glamour of the Roaring Twenties meets the magic of the holidays! Put on your festive best, add a little vintage flair, and celebrate the season in style at the Garde.

Sat, Dec 19, 2026 | 8:00 pm

Tig Notaro is an Oscar-nominated producer and an Emmy- and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, and radio contributor. Rolling Stone named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.” Her latest special, Tig Notaro: Hello Again, premiered on Prime Video and earned multiple Emmy nominations.

Notaro can be seen in The Morning Show on Apple TV+, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy on Paramount+, and American Horror Story: 13 on FX. Her film credits include Netflix's Your Place or Mine, We Have a Ghost, and Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. She can next be seen in Universal's The Comeback King, directed by Judd Apatow and starring Glen Powell, and 20th Century Studios' adaptation of Emily Henry's Beach Read, both set for release in 2027. Notaro wrote and starred in the groundbreaking series One Mississippi and, alongside her wife, Stephanie Allynne, co-directed the GLAAD Award–nominated feature Am I OK?, which debuted at Sundance and premiered on HBO Max.

Sun, Dec 20, 2026 | 6:00 pm

Ministry Launch & Gospel Christmas Showcase

Celebrate the official launch of Victory Artist with an inspiring Gospel Christmas Showcase featuring gifted worshippers, artists, and musicians.

Experience an evening of faith, music, and celebration while hearing from Founder Tim Allen as he shares the vision for Victory Artist and how this new ministry will mentor and mobilize Christian artists to use their gifts for the Gospel and impact their communities.

Tickets, registration information, and additional are available at gardearts.org. The Garde Arts Center is located at 325 State Street in New London

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 7% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 6% 5 Musicals at Richter 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 3 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 4 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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