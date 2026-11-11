Garde Arts Center Holiday Lineup to Include THE NUTCRACKER and More

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The Garde Arts Center's holiday season will arrive in December with four shows built around the music, dance, and spirit of the season. Tribute act Daybreak opens the run Dec. 3 with “A Very Barry Christmas Show,” recreating the hits of Barry Manilow. Two days later, the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra brings back its annual Holiday Spectacular, with soprano Laura Darrell and Eastern Connecticut tenor Christopher Faison joining music director Toshiyuki Shimada for an afternoon of seasonal favorites.

The Eastern Connecticut Ballet follows with The Nutcracker on Dec. 12 and 13, setting Tchaikovsky's score against a backdrop drawn from New London's whaling history — tall ships, lighthouses and a sea captain's Victorian home standing in for the usual storybook forest. The Garde closes its holiday run Dec. 18 with the Squirrel Nut Zippers' Christmas Caravan tour, a mix of vintage jazz and New Orleans swing that doubles as part of the band's 30th-anniversary celebration.

Sat, Nov 14, 2026

Hubby Jenkins is a talented multi-instrumentalist, historian, and interpreter of American roots music whose work shines a light on the African-American influence at the heart of country, blues, and old-time traditions. A gifted banjoist, guitarist, and fiddler, Jenkins first came to national prominence as a core member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops, a group celebrated for reclaiming the Black string band legacy.

Driven by a deep passion for the cultural roots of American music, Jenkins has built a solo career that bridges performance and education. His shows are rich, soulful journeys through African-American musical history—blending spirituals, ragtime, early blues, and folk with stories that underscore the music's historical and social context. Whether onstage at a major festival or leading workshops, Jenkins brings warmth, authenticity, and a deep reverence for the tradition.

Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra

Sat, Nov 21, 2026 | 7:30 pm

The ECSO invites you on a transatlantic journey through two of the twentieth century's most deeply felt orchestral works; one an irrepressible celebration of the City of Light, the other a tender elegy for a vanished American summer.

Guest conductor Simon Holt of Salt Marsh Opera leads Gershwin's exuberant An American in Paris, a musical postcard bursting with jazz rhythms, Parisian street noise, and the giddy wonder of a young composer discovering the world.

Soprano Sarah Callinan then delivers one of Samuel Barber's most intimate masterworks: Knoxville: Summer of 1915. Set to a prose poem by James Agee, this luminous piece evokes an American childhood through a child's sleepy, wondering eyes. Callinan's voice brings an extraordinary warmth and clarity to this profoundly moving work.

From the boulevards of Paris to a Tennessee front porch at dusk, this concert reminds us why we love music and its power to take us somewhere else entirely.

Daybreak

The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow

Thu, Dec 3, 2026 | 7:30 pm

Barry Manilow, hailed as one of the most iconic pop artists ever, rose to global fame with hits that seamlessly combined emotional depth, poetic lyrics, and rich, harmonious compositions. Over his career, he recorded and released 51 Top 40 singles, including 13 that reached number one.

Step into a world of musical magic with DAYBREAK: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow! This incredible tribute act will transport you back to the vibrant '70s, where Manilow's timeless hits come alive just as you remember them.

Sat, Dec 5, 2026 | 3:00 pm

A festive program of beloved holiday favorites featuring Laura Darrell from Frozen and Local beloved Tenor Christopher Faison

The ECSO's beloved Holiday Spectacular returns, and this year's celebration promises to be more magical than ever. Gather the whole family for an afternoon of holiday cheer, gorgeous music, and the warmth of the season at the Garde Arts Center.

Soprano Laura Darrell from Frozen and beloved Eastern CT native performer Christopher Faison join Music Director Toshiyuki Shimada and the full ECSO orchestra for a dazzling program of holiday classics and seasonal favorites. From the grandeur of beloved orchestral arrangements to the sparkle of vocal showstoppers, this afternoon is a gift to everyone who attends.

December 12 & 13, 2026 | Multiple Shows

When the curtain rises, professionally trained Eastern Connecticut Ballet dancers will share the spotlight with acclaimed guest artists—soon to be announced—in this dazzling nautical-themed live performance of The Nutcracker. Set in New London in the 1850s, the scenery celebrates southeastern Connecticut's seafaring past and transforms the stage into a wintry day in the maritime city. Stage sets display tall ships in port, the New London Custom House, Whale Oil Row, lighthouses, and a sea captain's Victorian home.

Tchaikovsky's celebrated music carries the audience through an enchanting journey as Clara and her new friend, the Nutcracker, travel through a magical world of Arctic ice fields where whaling ships once ventured on harrowing voyages!

Christmas Caravan 2026

Fri, Dec 18, 2026 | 8:00 pm

From Hot to the Holidays: Squirrel Nut Zippers keep the 30th anniversary celebration going with their festive Christmas Caravan tour.

The Squirrel Nut Zippers return with their beloved Christmas Caravan Tour, bringing a festive blend of vintage jazz, New Orleans swing, folk traditions, and holiday spirit to audiences nationwide. Following a successful year celebrating the 30th anniversary of their platinum-certified breakthrough album Hot with a special anniversary tour, the band continues the celebration by bringing their singular musical magic to the holiday season.

Part holiday spectacular, part musical time machine, the Christmas Caravan combines seasonal classics, fan-favorite selections from the band's acclaimed Christmas Caravan album, and highlights from the Squirrel Nut Zippers' celebrated catalog. From heartwarming ballads and spirited sing-alongs to rollicking dance numbers, the show creates an atmosphere that feels equally at home beneath twinkling Christmas lights and inside a lively Prohibition-era speakeasy.

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