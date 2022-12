Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards; Playhouse on Park Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Victoria Sautee - IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE COCKTAILS - Pantochino Productions 44%

Robert Peterpaul - DECADES IN CONCERT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 10%

Chris Faison - LUTHER VANDROSS TRIBUTE - Chestnut Street playhouse 10%

Saige Noelle Bryan - DECADES IN CONCERT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 9%

Jelani Remy - THIS IS MY MOMENT! - Legacy Theatre 5%

Cheyenne Walent - FEELIN' MYSELF - Phoenix Stage Company 5%

Natalie Hamilton - 100 YEARS OF WOMEN IN SONG - Legacy Theatre 3%

Kate Patton - 65TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Noah Leibowitz - 65TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Marc Deaton - WINTERREISE - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Katie Rose Clarke - THE MOTHERLOAD - Legacy Theatre 2%

Kristin Huffman - NPT HOLIDAY SHOW - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Jennifer Wallace - 65TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Bill McGee - 65TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 1%

David Anctil - 65TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Kathryn Allison - HALF AND HALF - Legacy Theatre 1%

Marion Markham - AMERICAN SONGBOOK - Ocean House 1%



Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Lauren Patten/Bryan Perri - BROADWAY UNPLUGGED - ACT of CT 32%

Kimberly Faye Greenberg - FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS AND STORIES OF FANNY BRICE - Sharon Playhouse 23%

Cacophony Daniels - UNDER THE C - Sharon Playhouse 12%

Jeff Gurner - TRU - Music Theatre of CT 10%

Erin Macguire - WHO'S HOLIDAY - Music Theatre of CT 10%

Frank Mastrone - A TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY - Music Theatre of CT 8%

Frank Mastrone - AN EVENING ON BROADWAY - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Steven Cardona - GREASE - Pantochino Productions 34%

Carly Jurman - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater 23%

Todd Santa Maria - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre 9%

Caitlin Beaudry - MATILDA - The Warner 8%

Tina Morisette - STEPPING OUT - Sherman Playhouse 5%

Paola Rarick - CHICAGO - Shoreline Theatre Company 5%

Kristin Ruggieri - CINDERELLA - Curtain Call 5%

Sarah Kennedy - THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Chelsea Dacey - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 3%

Tiffany Wilson - LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Faith Fernandes - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Jenny Schuck - WHAT THE DICKENS? - Theatreworks New Milford 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Darlene Zoller - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 22%

Ray Mercer - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut 16%

Lainie Sakakura - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 15%

Randy Skinner - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 10%

Justin Boccitto & Dani Champagne - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 9%

Chris McNiff - FALSETTOLAND - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Jennifer Jancuska - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Mayte Natalio - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 3%

Todd L. Underwood - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Cassie Carroll - FOOTLOOSE - Fairfield Teen Theatre 3%

Corinne Broadbent - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of Connecticut 2%

George Faison - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%

Brittney Griffin - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Playhouse on Park 2%

Sherry Lutken - RING OF FIRE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Karilyn Surratt - STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 34%

Warner Theatre - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn 12%

Lesley Neilson-Bowman - DECADES IN CONCERT: SPIRIT OF THE 60S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 11%

Christy McIntosh-Newsom - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Fairfield Center Stage 6%

Mary Joan Wright - CINDERELLA - Curtain Call 5%

Ed Bassett - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Phoenix Stage Company 4%

Elizabeth Saylor - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Lou Okell - NIGHT OF THE ASSASSINS - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Saylor - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Gayle Baker - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Jen Tellier - DAY OF ABSENCE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 3%

Elizabeth Bolster - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 2%

Duane Campbell - HOLIDAY INN: THE NEW IRVING BERLIN MUSICAL - Connecticut Theater Company 2%

Liz Saylor - LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Frank Arnone - PLAY ON! - Town Players of Newtown 2%

Julie Learson - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Fairfield 1%

June Gold - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 1%

Mary Strieff - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Elizabeth Bolster - DEATHTRAP - Legacy Theatre 1%

June Gold - I DO! I DO! - Legacy Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Soule Golden - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park 20%

Tracy Christensen - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 13%

Kara Harmon - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 12%

Bottari & Case - GUYS & DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 10%

Clint Ramos - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 9%

Lex Liang - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

Diane Vanderkroef - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of Connecticut 7%

Diane Vandrrkroef - FALSETTOLAND - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

Elizabeth Saylor - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Robin Mazzola - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Curtain Call Stamford 4%

Karen Roberts - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Arthur Oliver - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 3%

Elizabeth Saylor - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Elizabeth Saylor - STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Elizabeth Saylor - A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

42ND STREET - Goodspeed Opera 68%

DIVAS: DOUBLE OR NOTHING - stop/time dance theater 32%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Bert Bernardi - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 27%

Andrea Pane - RENT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 18%

Erin Dugan and Julie Thouin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players 9%

Jared Andrew Brown - HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre 7%

Ashely DePascale - RAPUNZEL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 5%

Bradford Blake - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Sherman Players 5%

Todd Santa Maria - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Tom Coppola - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call (Stamford) 4%

Colin Sheehan - CHICAGO - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%

Marc Deaton - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Meredith Walker - CINDERELLA - Curtain Call 3%

Todd Santa Maria - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

Nancy Meyer - TITLE OF SHOW - Wilton Playshop 2%

David Anctil - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Emily Diedrich - LEGALLY BLONDE - Naugatuck Valley Performing Arts 1%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 1%

Andrea Bigham - FROZEN JR. - Landmark Community Theatre 1%

Wallis Johnson - THE WEDDING SINGER - Podium Players Community Theatre 1%

Keely Baisden Knudsen - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 0%

Kevin Michael Reed - I DO! I DO! - Legacy Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Darlene Zoller - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 24%

Dan Levine - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut 20%

Justin Boccitto - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 10%

Jenn Thompson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

Randy Skinner - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

Kevin Connors - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - MTC 7%

Tony Taccone - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 7%

James Vásquez - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 4%

Brittney Griffin - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Playhouse on Park 3%

George Faison - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 3%

Todd L. Underwood - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Jacqueline Hubbard - STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Brian Feehan - A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Sherry Lutken - RING OF FIRE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Katherine Ray - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn 12%

Stephen Emerick - THE LOBBY - Curtain Call (Stamford) 11%

Lou Okell - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 10%

Elizabeth Young - THE EXONERATED - Ridgefield Theater Barn 8%

Tony Bosco-Schmidt - NIGHT OF THE ASSASSINS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 5%

Marc Deaton - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

Lisa Bono - MISERY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Chris Evans - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Phoenix Stage Company 5%

Kevin Michael Reed - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre 5%

Sharon Houk - SILENT SKY - Warner Theatre 5%

Tyler Kittleman - LOVE LETTERS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Teresa Langston - BARBECUE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 4%

Vernice Miller - BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW - HartBeat Ensemble 4%

Matt Austin - WHAT THE DICKENS? - Theatreworks New Milford 3%

Laurie Cabral - DAY OF ABSENCE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 3%

Tim Phillips - VARNET THE VAMPIRE - Phoenix Stage Company 3%

Dr. Martha LoMonaco - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Fairfield 3%

Terry Sagedy - GOOD PEOPLE - Town Players of Newtown 2%

Jane Farnol - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Jackob Hoffman - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Theatre Fairfield 1%

Brian DeToma - PLAY ON! - Town Players of Newtown 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Stephanie Pope Lofgren - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park 30%

Bruce Jordan - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 13%

Nelson T. Eusebio III - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Westport Country Playhouse 12%

Todd L. Underwood - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse 11%

Gayle Samuels - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Music Theatre of Connecticut 11%

Kelly O'Donnell - THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park 7%

David Mendizábal - THIS BITTER EARTH - TheaterWorks Hartford 6%

Melia Bensussen - AH WILDERNESS - Hartford Stage 5%

Jacqueline Hubbard - SAY GOODNIGHT GRACIE - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%

Brian Feehan - NATIVE GARDENS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pantochino Productions 22%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn 7%

HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre 6%

EVITA - Wilton Playshop 6%

DECADES IN CONCERT: SPIRIT OF THE 60S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 6%

SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 4%

THE FULL MONTY - Little Theater of Manchester 4%

RAPUNZEL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

CABARET - Curtain Call 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call 4%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 3%

DISASTER - Brookfield Theatre of The Arts 3%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

STEPPING OUT - Sherman Playhouse 3%

MATILDA - The Warner 2%

DAY OF ABSENCE - Hole in the Wall Theater 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Phoenix Stage Company 2%

NIGHT OF THE ASSASSINS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

'TITLE OF SHOW' - Wilton Playshop 1%

CURLEW RIVER - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER - Landmark Community Theatre 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 1%

DOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 19%

RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut 14%

42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 10%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 9%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 8%

FALSETTOLAND - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 7%

CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Westport Country Playhouse 4%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Playhouse on Park 4%

KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 3%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%

AH WILDERNESS - Hartford Stage Theatre 1%

RING OF FIRE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

NATIVE GARDENS - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jeff Carr - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 33%

Phill Hill - RENT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 20%

ADam Lobelson - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call, Stamford 7%

Lou Okell - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 5%

Stephen Cihanek - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre 5%

Tom Janus - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Tyler Kittleman - PLAY ON! - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Phill Hill - DECADES IN CONCERT: SPIRIT OF THE 60S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

Tom Janus - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Hilary Lang - BARBECUE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 3%

Hilary Lang - DAY OF ABSENCE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 2%

Elizabeth Stewart - LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - DEATHTRAP - Legacy Theatre 2%

Jamie Burnett - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre 2%

Lou Okell - 65TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Jamie Burnett - I DO! I DO! - Legacy Theatre 1%

Tom Janus - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jackson Funke - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 26%

Philip S. Rosenberg - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 15%

Mark Hankla - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn 10%

Jamie Roderick - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 9%

RJ Romeo - FALSETTOLAND - Music Theatre of Connecticut 9%

Marie Yokoyama - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Westport Country Playhouse 8%

Amanda Zieve - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

RJ Romeo - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of Connecticut 7%

Alix Lewis - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Marcus Abbott - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Marcus Abbott - STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Alan Piotrowicz - NATIVE GARDENS - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

Marcus Abbott - RING OF FIRE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Justin Rugg - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 27%

Zachary Kampler - RENT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 16%

Michael Zappala - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players 7%

Alan Dougherty - CHICAGO - Square Foot Theatre 7%

Zachary Kemplar - EVITA - Wilton Playshop 4%

Charles Smith - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Sherman Players @ THe Sherman Playhouse 4%

Kelly Horsted - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Alan Dougherty - HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre 3%

Jeff Cubeta - DECADES IN CONCERT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

Michael Martone - CHICAGO - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%

Steven Oliveri - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

George Croom - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call (Stamford) 3%

Dan Ringuette - RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Landmark Community Theatre 3%

Clay Zambo - CINDERELLA - Curtain Call 2%

George Croom - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call, Stamford 2%

Nathaniel Baker - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Chris Coogan - LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Zach Kampler - TITLE OF SHOW - Wilton Playshop 1%

David Anctil - 65TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 1%

Cathyann Roding - I DO! I DO! - Legacy Theatre 1%

Jeffery Creguer - THE WEDDING SINGER - Podium Players Community Theatre 1%

Nathaniel Baker - CURLEW RIVER - Madison Lyric Stage 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Collin Britt - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 23%

Jacob Carll - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 10%

Adam Souza - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 10%

Matthew Smedal - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

Adam Souza - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

David John Madore - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of Connecticut 9%

Nygel D. Robinson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park 9%

Roberto Sinha - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 7%

Damien Sneed - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 4%

Dexter Pettaway - FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Playhouse on Park 3%

Michael Morris - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Jill Brunelle - A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Ben Hope - STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

David Lutken - RING OF FIRE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 23%

RENT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 17%

HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre 7%

DECADES IN CONCERT: 70S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 7%

EVITA - Wilton Playshop 7%

THE FULL MONTY - Little Theater of Manchester 7%

CABARET - Curtain Call 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

CHICAGO - Shoreline Theatre Company 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Curtain Call 1%

TITLE OF SHOW - Wilton Playshop 1%

65TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET - Brookfield Theatre 1%

LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 1%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Podium Players Community Theatre 1%

CHRISTMAS WISH - The palace theater Danbury 1%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 19%

RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut 14%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 12%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 9%

CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 8%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut (ACT) 8%

FALSETTOLAND - Music Theatre of Connecticut 5%

KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 4%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park 4%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of CT 4%

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE - Playhouse on Park 3%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%

A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%

RING OF FIRE - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

AS LONG AS WE'RE TALKING - Pantochino Productions 34%

DECADES IN CONCERT: SONGS OF THE 70S - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 19%

WHAT THE DICKENS? - Theatreworks New Milford 11%

THE LOBBY - Curtain Call Stamford 11%

BARBECUE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 9%

PROJECT X - Theatre Fairfield 5%

COLD - Chestnut Street Playhouse 4%

BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW - HartBeat Ensemble 4%

AWESOMER AND AWESOMER - Legacy Theatre 2%

ACTING UP! 2021 - Orange Players 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pantochino Productions 19%

BJ Markus - EVITA - Wilton Playshop 5%

Kelsey Senteio - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater 5%

Sara Fabrizio - CHICAGO - Square Foot Theatre 4%

Riley Quinn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players 4%

Everton Ricketts - DECADES IN CONCERT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 4%

T. Sean Maher - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Fairfield Center Stage 4%

Sonny Capaccio - CURLEW RIVER - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Andrea Pane - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater 3%

Brooke Dellarocco - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players 3%

Missy Slaymaker-Hanlon - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Kaylin Weller - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call 3%

Sara Fabrizio - HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre 3%

Val Moranto - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Chris Lemieux - CHICAGO - Shoreline Theatre Company 2%

David Anctil - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Warner Theatre 2%

Everton Ricketts - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater 2%

Ruby White - THE FANTASTICKS - Town Players of Newtown 2%

Casie Pepe Winshel - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater 2%

Sean Davis - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater 2%

Cassie Carroll - RAPUNZEL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 2%

Cedric Gegel - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Juliana Rivera - RENT - The Downtown Cabaret Theater 1%

Jamal Green - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Marilyn Olsen - MAMMA MIA! - Fairfield Center Stage 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Thao Nguyen - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 18%

Paola Hernández - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut 9%

Danielle Herbert - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park 8%

Austin Turner - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut 7%

Kate Baldwin - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Opera House 7%

Juliette Redden - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 6%

Jelani Remy - CABARET - Goodspeed 4%

Elizabeth Ward Land - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of Connecticut 3%

C.K. Edwards - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Robert Anthony Jones - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Gordia Hayes - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut 3%

Aline Mayagoitia - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Lauralyn McClelland - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 3%

Zurin Villanueva - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%

D.C. Anderson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed 2%

Max von Essen - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Spiff Weigand - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - MTC 2%

Debra Thais Evans - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Amanda Lea LaVergne - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Joel Perez - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 2%

Carina-Kay Louchiey - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Opera 2%

Susan Haefner - TENDERLY - Music Theatre of Connecticut 1%

Krystina Alabado - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 1%

Trevor Martin - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of CT 1%

Elana Pascullo - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - MTC 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Laura Jeanne Portera - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn 15%

Erick Sanchez - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 12%

Derek Corvieu - MISERY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Timothy Huber - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - NewArts/1214 Foundation 5%

Erik Bloomquist - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre 5%

Zach Theis - LOVE LETTERS - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Malcom Yancey - DAY OF ABSENCE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 4%

Susan Kulp - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Emily Roberson - PLAY ON! - Town Players of Newtown 3%

Lynn Nagel - SILENT SKY - Warner Theatre 3%

John Johmann - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Judy Brewster - LOVE LETTERS - Town Players of Newtown 3%

Katie Kozlowski - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Phoenix Stage Company 3%

Tori Richnavsky - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Phoenix Stage Company 3%

Maureen Pollard - MISERY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%

Loretta Fedrick - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Billy Dempster - WHAT THE DICKENS - Theatreworks New Milford 2%

Susan Pettibone - SHIRLEY VALENTINE - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

Bob Lussier - WHAT THE DICKENS - Theatreworks New Milford 2%

Kevoy Sommerville - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Joe Harding - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 2%

Kimberly Marcus - GOOD PEOPLE - Town Players of Newtown 2%

Tracy Ferguson - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Fairfield 2%

Jody Bayer - WHAT THE DICKENS - Theatreworks New Milford 2%

Carlin Fournier - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Fairfield 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Michael Kevin Baldwin - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 12%

Chaz Rose - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Music Theatre of Connecticut 12%

Gabriel Lawrence - THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park 10%

Sam Rosentrater - THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park 10%

Tom Holcomb - THIS BITTER EARTH - TheaterWorks Hartford 9%

Antoinette LaVecchia - AH, WILDERNESS! - Hartford Stage Theatre 9%

Kendyl Grace Davis - HYSTERICAL! - Thrownstone Theatre Company 8%

Katharina Schmidt - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse 7%

Soneka Anderson - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 5%

Erik Kochenberger - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Gil Brady - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 5%

R. Bruce Connelly - SAY GOODNIGHT GRACIE - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Joseph Cordaro - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse 4%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Ridgefield Theater Barn 14%

SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 10%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 8%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - CURTAIN CALL, STAMFORD 7%

THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre 6%

STEPPING OUT - Sherman Playhouse 5%

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Curtain Call 4%

MISERY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 4%

THE EXONERATED - Ridgefield Theater Barn 4%

BARBECUE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - NewArts/1214 Foundation 4%

THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Phoenix Stage Company 3%

SILENT SKY - Warner Theatre 3%

GOOD PEOPLE - Town Players of Newtown 3%

NIGHT OF THE ASSASSINS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 3%

PLAY ON! - The Town Players of Newtown 3%

WHAT THE DICKENS - Theatreworks New Milford 2%

BEE TRAPPED INSIDE THE WINDOW - HartBeat Ensemble 2%

DAY OF ABSENCE - Hole in the Wall Theater 2%

DOT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 2%

AN INSPECTOR CALLS - Town Players of Newtown 2%

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Fairfield 2%

MURDER AT THE PROP TABLE - Phoenix Stage Company 1%

DEATHTRAP - Legacy Theatre 1%

THE HEIRESS - Town Players of Newtown 1%



Best Play (Professional)

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park 20%

KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Westport Country Playhouse 17%

SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 14%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse 14%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Music Theatre of Connecticut 10%

AH WILDERNESS - Hartford Stage Theatre 8%

THIS BITTER EARTH - TheaterWorks Hartford 7%

THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park 5%

SAY GOODNIGHT GRACIE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

NATIVE GARDENS - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%



Best Production of an Opera (Non-Professional)

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS - Madison Lyric Stage 53%

ALCINA - Legacy Theatre/Yale Opera 25%

CURLEW RIVER - Madison Lyric Stage 22%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Von Del Mar - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 36%

Eric Boucher - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players 9%

Brad Blake & Al Chiappetta - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Sherman Players @ THe Sherman Playhouse 7%

Martin Scott Marchitto - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call, Stamford 6%

Peter Barbieri, Jr. - CABARET - Curtain Call 5%

Bill Arnold - DAY OF ABSENCE - The Hole in the Wall Theater 4%

Ed Bassett - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Phoenix Stage Company 4%

Tom Janus - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Andrew Okell - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 4%

Andrew Okell - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Tom Janus - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Jamie Burnett - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Legacy Theatre 2%

Tamar Klausner and Bill Stark - LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

Jessie Lizotte - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Theatre Fairfield 2%

Nick Kaye - PLAY ON! - Town Players of Newtown 2%

Jamie Burnett - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre 1%

Peter Barbieri - CINDERELLA - Curtain Call 1%

Jamie Burnett - DEATHTRAP - Legacy Theatre 1%

Nick Kaye - AN INSPECTOR CALLS - Town Players of Newtown 1%

Tom Janus - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

You-Shin Chen - KIM'S CONVENIENCE - Westport Country Playhouse 13%

Wilson Chin - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 12%

Michael Carnahan - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Opera House 10%

Justin Boccitto & Thomas P. Swetz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 10%

Clint Ramos - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 10%

Lindsay Fuori - FALSETTOLAND - Music Theatre of Connecticut 8%

Jessie Lizotte - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Music Theatre of CT 6%

Michael Schweikardt - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 5%

Michael Kevin Baldwin & Bruce Jordan - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 4%

Martin Scott Marchitto - THE GREAT GATSBY - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Bill Menching Jr. - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 3%

Mike Carnahan - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 3%

Daniel Nischan - NATIVE GARDENS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

William Menching Jr. - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%

Lindsay Fuori - WHO’S HOLIDAY - Music Theatre of CT 2%

Cully Long - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Lindsay Fuori - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Music theatre of Connecticut 2%

Marcus Abbott - STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Alex Besio - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 37%

Phill Hill - DECADES IN CONCERT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 17%

Lou Okell - SWEAT - Brookfield Theater for the Arts 8%

Jacob Zonderman - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 6%

Justin Carroll - MISERY - Chestnut Street Playhouse 5%

Adam Jackson - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre 4%

Gary Blu - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Jim Durkin - LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 4%

Adam Jackson - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 3%

David Anctil - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Jacob Zonderman - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Jacob Zonderman - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Adam Jackson - DEATHTRAP - Legacy Theatre 1%

Lou Okell - DOT - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Adam Jackson - I DO! I DO! - Legacy Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Jeffrey Salerno - THE AGITATORS - Playhouse on Park 19%

Will Atkin - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Music Theatre of CT 16%

Daryl Bornstein - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 15%

Jay Hilton - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 14%

Jay Hilton - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 10%

Jay Hilton - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 9%

Brian Infantino - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer theatre of New Canaan 7%

Tate Burmeister - A CHRISTMAS SURVIVAL GUIDE - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Adam Jackson - STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 3%

Jacob Zonderman - RING OF FIRE - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%

Alan Piotrowicz - NATIVE GARDENS - Ivoryton Playhouse 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Shelley Marsh Poggio - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 20%

Ethan Stack (Scuttle) - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players 9%

Robert Peterpaul - RAPUNZEL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 8%

Justin Rugg - CHECKING IN ON CHARLES - Pantochino Productions 7%

Kaity Marzik - HELLO DOLLY - Square Foot Theatre 6%

Sonny Capaccio - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 5%

Erin Shaughnessy - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - Sherman Players 5%

Kennedy Morris - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre 4%

Noah Leibowitz - INTO THE WOODS - Curtain Call 4%

Allison Lindsay - SWEENEY TODD - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Scott Sheldon - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Fairfield Center Stage 3%

Jack Saleeby - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pantochino Productions 3%

Dan Travers - CINDERELLA - Curtain Call 3%

Sophie Rapiejko - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 3%

Jennifer Silverman - TITLE OF SHOW - Wilton Playshop 2%

Cory Candelet - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 2%

Allison Waggener - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 2%

Missy Hanlon - DISASTER - Brookfield Theatre of The Arts 1%

Christin Daly - DISASTER - Brookfield Theatre of The Arts 1%

John Johmann - PIPPIN - Madison Lyric Stage 1%

Cristin Daly - DISASTER! - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Jami Valzania - [TITLE OF SHOW] - Brookfield Theatre 1%

Karl Gastayer - LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 1%

Kristin Huffman - LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 1%

Clayton Matthews - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Juliana Lamia - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 13%

Jade Amber - RENT - A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut 11%

Kate Wesler - PIPPIN - Playhouse on Park 9%

Aurelia Williams - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed 7%

Ari Sklar - FALSETTOLAND - Music Theatre of Connecticut 6%

Richard E. Waits - STAR OF FREEDOM - Ivoryton Playhouse 5%

Michael McGuirk - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - ACT of CT 4%

Caitlin Kinnunen - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - ACT of CT 4%

Courtney Long - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - ACT of CT 4%

Arnold Harper - SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE - ACT of CT 3%

Joshua Spencer - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 2%

James Patterson - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Music Theatre of CT 2%

Bruce Landry - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Jennifer Smith - CABARET - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Z Infante - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 2%

David Fanning - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Sharon Catherine Brown - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Goodspeed Musicals 2%

Dom Giovanni - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 2%

Jeff Gurner - FALSETTOLAND - Music Theatre of CT 2%

Desiree Rodriguez - KISS MY AZTEC! - Hartford Stage 2%

Lisa Howard - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Opera House 2%

Eloise Kropp - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Opera 2%

Tasheim Ramsey Pack - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 2%

Blake Stadnik - 42ND STREET - Goodspeed Musicals 1%

Payton Turpin - GUYS AND DOLLS - Sharon Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kendall Driffin - GOOD PEOPLE - Town Players of Newtown 17%

Alicia Dempster - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 11%

Skye Gillespie - THE GREAT GATSBY: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Legacy Theatre 9%

Jeramie Gladman - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 8%

Marilyn Olsen - SILENT SKY - Warner Theatre 7%

Tony Benedetti - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 5%

Tim Cleary - MURDER AT THE PROP TABLE - Phoanix Stage Company 4%

Aaron Kaplan - PLAY ON! - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Josh Karam - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 4%

Liesbet Thiel - PLAY ON! - Town Players of Newtown 4%

Dana DiCerto - SWEAT - Brookfield Theatre 3%

Jacob Rogotske - GOOD PEOPLE - Town Players of Newtown 3%

Caroline Fairweather - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Madison Lyric Stage 3%

Nora Jacobi - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Fairfield 3%

Jenny Schuck - WHAT THE DICKENS? - Theatreworls New Milford 2%

Josiah Rowe - DEATHTRAP - Legacy Theatre 2%

Angelo Corsini - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Fairfield 2%

Margaret Fishmann - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Theatre Fairfield 2%

Mariah Sage - DEATHTRAP - Legacy Theatre 2%

Luisa Olah - PLAY ON! - Town Players of Newtown 1%

Carlin Fournier - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Theatre Fairfield 1%

Mary Ann Frank - DEATHTRAP - Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Nygel D. Robinson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Playhouse on Park 38%

Shavonna Banks - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Music Theater of CT 25%

Will Nash Broyles - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 17%

Sandy York - SHEAR MADNESS - Sharon Playhouse 14%

Katerina McCrimmon - AH, WILDERNESS - Hartford Stage Theatre 6%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE LITTLEST CHRISTMAS TREE - Pantochino Productions 34%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 12%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Opera House Players 11%

RAPUNZEL - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 7%

WIZARD OF OZ - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 6%

'THE PAJAMA GAME' - Curtain Call SYT 4%

SANTA STORY - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 3%

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - Landmark Community Theatre 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Curtain Call SYT 3%

RENT SCHOOL EDITION - Brookfield Theatre 2%

SEUSSICAL JR - Brookfield Theatre 2%

FROZEN JR. - Landmark Community Theatre 2%

LITTLE MERMAID - New Paradigm Theatre 2%

WINDYWOO AND HER NAUGHTY NAUGHTY PETS - Legacy Theatre 2%

THE TALES OF CUSTARD THE DRAGON - Legacy Theatre 2%

I LOVE TACOS! - Legacy Theatre/Paper Heart Puppets 1%

INTO THE WOODS, JR. - Whitney Players 1%

A SILLY DILLY CONCERT - Legacy Theatre 1%

PETER PAN JR - Brookfield Theatre 1%

CHRISTMAS WISH - The Palace Theatre Danbury 1%