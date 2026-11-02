Fairfield Center Stage to Hold Eighth Annual Benefit Concert, CHILDREN WILL LISTEN

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Fairfield Center Stage is a community theater group that engages artists and staff from Fairfield County and the surrounding area. We are pleased to announce our biggest fundraiser of the season, 'Children Will Listen,' on November 7, 2026.

This one-night-only Gala Concert will feature a selection of songs from popular Broadway musicals, performed by over 50 local artists and live musicians. The evening will explore the theme of 'generations,' featuring a selection of songs about the unique bonds between parents, children, and grandparents, as well as classic musical theatre numbers about family and growing up. The evening will also feature sneak preview performances of upcoming FCS productions Cinderella, Sweeney Todd, and School of Rock.

This one-night-only gala concert will feature 20 songs by a cast of 75 singers and an on stage band, complete with a silent auction featuring thousands of dollars worth of prizes, live auction featuring access to exclusive house seats to Broadway shows, and concessions featuring wine and snacks.

The event will take place on Saturday Nov 7 2026 @ 7pm @ Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd. in Fairfield, CT. Free parking lot onsite.

Since 2018, Fairfield Center Stage has produced over 90 local shows (musicals, plays, concerts, youth camp productions, readings. Returning FCS performers in this concert will sing songs from Disney to Sondheim, celebrating the bonds between parents and children. The concert will also feature a preview appearance by the cast of our upcoming production of Cinderella, as well as a sneak peek of our spring production of Sweeney Todd and School of Rock. The show is helmed by FCS Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom, with Music Direction by Eli Newsom, and shared Choreography duties by Emily Frangipane, Lindsay Johnson, and Kelsey Kaminski.

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