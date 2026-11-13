Drama Works Theatre to Present THE SOUND INSIDE in Old Saybrook

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Drama Works Theatre of Old Saybrook will conclude its 2026 season with THE SOUND INSIDE, a play by Adam Rapp. Full of mystery and suspense, Rapp's play explores the limits of what one person can ask of another. The production runs December 4th through December 13th, 2026 and will be the final Drama Works show this year as the company prepares for a new season in 2027.

Set at Yale University, THE SOUND INSIDE follows Bella Baird, an isolated creative writing professor. When Bella begins to mentor a brilliant but enigmatic student named Christopher, the two form an unexpectedly intense bond. As their lives and the stories they tell about themselves become intertwined in unpredictable ways, Bella makes a surprising request of Christopher that neither knows if he can fulfill. THE SOUND INSIDE premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018, and opened on Broadway in 2019. The Drama Works production stars Deborah Mott and Jordan Azzinaro and is directed by Ed Wilhelms.

Event Details

Drama Works Theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT. THE SOUND INSIDE runs December 4th-13th with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3:00pm. To purchase tickets to THE SOUND INSIDE and to learn more about the theater company's upcoming season, visit dramaworkstheatre.org.

Elsewhere, New Hampshire Theatre Project will open its 2026-2027 season with THE SOUND INSIDE, directed by Constance Witman.

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