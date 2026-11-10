Drag Performer Merriam Will Bring HAKUNA-MA HANUKKAH to Charter Oak Cultural Center

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Charter Oak Cultural Center will present Merriam, America's favorite drag bubbe, in Hakuna-Ma Hanukkah on Saturday, November 21 at 7pm at First Presbyterian Church of Hartford at 136 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT.

Merriam Levkowitz returns to Hartford with her smash-hit extravaganza celebrating the Festival of Lights. This holiday spectacular is an evening of original musical parodies, laugh-out-loud stand-up, games, and prizes. Expect an experience full of non-stop laughter, music, and maybe even a light schvitz. Tickets are $25. No one turned away for lack of funds.

Hakuna-Ma Hanukkah is a homecoming of sorts for Merriam as her Chicago-based alter-ego Mac Cherny is originally from the Hartford area and is a graduate of the University of Connecticut.

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