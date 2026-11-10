My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Drag Performer Merriam Will Bring HAKUNA-MA HANUKKAH to Charter Oak Cultural Center
Merriam returns to Hartford as her Chicago-based alter ego Mac Cherny, a University of Connecticut graduate, with the Festival of Lights production.
Charter Oak Cultural Center will present Merriam, America's favorite drag bubbe, in Hakuna-Ma Hanukkah on Saturday, November 21 at 7pm at First Presbyterian Church of Hartford at 136 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT.
Merriam Levkowitz returns to Hartford with her smash-hit extravaganza celebrating the Festival of Lights. This holiday spectacular is an evening of original musical parodies, laugh-out-loud stand-up, games, and prizes. Expect an experience full of non-stop laughter, music, and maybe even a light schvitz. Tickets are $25. No one turned away for lack of funds.
Hakuna-Ma Hanukkah is a homecoming of sorts for Merriam as her Chicago-based alter-ego Mac Cherny is originally from the Hartford area and is a graduate of the University of Connecticut.
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