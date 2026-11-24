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Westport Country Playhouse revealed additional cast members for the sold-out Script in Hand playreading of a new comedy, “Old Man Trouble,” written by David Wexler and Michael Cristofer, and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director and Script in Hand series curator, on Monday, November 30, at 7 p.m.

Joining previously announced cast member David Hyde Pierce will be Michael Esper, Margarita Levieva, Allison Mackie, Debra Monk, Emma Pfitzer Price, Victor Slezak, and Michelle Veintimilla, with Megan McDermott reading stage directions.

In “Old Man Trouble,” it's New Year's Eve in a lavish Manhattan townhouse, and wealthy real estate mogul Robert Teitel, played by Hyde Pierce, has had enough - enough of his marriage, his grown children, his enormous fortune, and the hundred party guests downstairs drinking his champagne. All he wants is a little peace and quiet. But the night has other plans! As midnight approaches, Robert's private study becomes a revolving door of unexpected visitors, family crises, romantic complications, and secrets that refuse to stay buried.

“Old Man Trouble” is a new comedy about love, money, marriage, family, and the delicious possibility of throwing it all away and starting over. After all, a new year is coming. Why not a new life?

The race is on for the Connecticut Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Cabaret on Main Theater 7% 2 Ridgefield Theater Barn 7% 3 Chestnut Street Playhouse 7% 4 Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 7% 5 Musicals at Richter 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Summer Orlando - AN EVENING OF HOCUS POCUS A SPELLTACULAR CABARET Downtown live at the Rockwell Theater 18% 2 Katie Locascio - HELL HATH NO FURY Little Theatre of Manchester 10% 3 Rebecca Spalvieri - RAISE THE ROOF Brookfield Theatre 10% 4 Sarah Kronenberg - THE ADVENTURES OF AN ACCIDENTAL THEATER KID: BCP'S OCTOBERFEST 2025 Brief Cameo Productions 10% 5 Ava Dell'Orfano - FAIRYTALE CABARET Theatre Guild of Simsbury 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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