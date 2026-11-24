"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Debra Monk and Victor Slezak to Join OLD MAN TROUBLE Reading at Westport Country Playhouse
They join previously announced David Hyde Pierce in the script in hand reading.
Westport Country Playhouse revealed additional cast members for the sold-out Script in Hand playreading of a new comedy, “Old Man Trouble,” written by David Wexler and Michael Cristofer, and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director and Script in Hand series curator, on Monday, November 30, at 7 p.m.
Joining previously announced cast member David Hyde Pierce will be Michael Esper, Margarita Levieva, Allison Mackie, Debra Monk, Emma Pfitzer Price, Victor Slezak, and Michelle Veintimilla, with Megan McDermott reading stage directions.
In “Old Man Trouble,” it's New Year's Eve in a lavish Manhattan townhouse, and wealthy real estate mogul Robert Teitel, played by Hyde Pierce, has had enough - enough of his marriage, his grown children, his enormous fortune, and the hundred party guests downstairs drinking his champagne. All he wants is a little peace and quiet. But the night has other plans! As midnight approaches, Robert's private study becomes a revolving door of unexpected visitors, family crises, romantic complications, and secrets that refuse to stay buried.
“Old Man Trouble” is a new comedy about love, money, marriage, family, and the delicious possibility of throwing it all away and starting over. After all, a new year is coming. Why not a new life?
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