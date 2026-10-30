 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

David Hyde Pierce to Star in OLD MAN TROUBLE Reading at Westport Country Playhouse

The reading will take place on Monday, November 30.

By:
David Hyde Pierce to Star in OLD MAN TROUBLE Reading at Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse will present Broadway, film, and television actor David Hyde Pierce in a Script in Hand playreading of a new comedy, “Old Man Trouble,” written by David Wexler and Michael Cristofer, and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director and Script in Hand series curator, on Monday, November 30, at 7 p.m. Additional cast members will be announced soon.

“What a great way to finish our 2026 Script in Hand season!,” said Shanahan. “David Wexler and Michael Cristofer’s ‘Old Man Trouble’ is a good old-fashioned romp, full of sly wit, wonderfully eccentric characters, and plenty of heart.

David Hyde Pierce’s credits include Broadway: “Pirates! The Penzance Musical,” “Hello, Dolly!” (Tony nomination), “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” (Tony nomination), “La Bête,” “Curtains” (Tony Award), “Spamalot,” “The Heidi Chronicles,” and “Beyond Therapy”; Off-Broadway: Sondheim’s “Here We Are,” “A Life,” “The Landing”; Director: “It Shoulda Been You” on Broadway, “Vanya and Sonia” (LA’s Mark Taper Forum), David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Ripcord” (MTC); TV: “Julia,” “Frasier,” “The Powers That Be”; Upcoming Films: Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson’s “Mouse”; “Vivien & the Florist.” Hyde Pierce will be seen next February starring as ‘Charlie Brown’ in the Encores! production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

In “Old Man Trouble,” it's New Year's Eve in a lavish Manhattan townhouse, and wealthy real estate mogul Robert Teitel, played by Hyde Pierce, has had enough - enough of his marriage, his grown children, his enormous fortune, and the hundred party guests downstairs drinking his champagne. All he wants is a little peace and quiet. But the night has other plans! As midnight approaches, Robert's private study becomes a revolving door of unexpected visitors, family crises, romantic complications, and secrets that refuse to stay buried.

“Old Man Trouble” is a wickedly funny and unexpectedly touching new comedy about love, money, marriage, family, and the delicious possibility of throwing it all away and starting over. After all, a new year is coming. Why not a new life? Tickets are $35. Appropriate for age 13 and up. Running time is two hours, including one intermission.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Westport Country Playhouse
Upcoming Shows
Ken Ludwig's Pride and Prejudice, Part 2: Napoleon at Pemberley
10/20 - 11/7/2026
Murder for Two
3/4 - 3/7/2027
Recent Articles
Westport Country Playhouse Names Brian Letendre Director of Development
Westport Country Playhouse Names Brian Letendre Director of Development
10/28/2026
Review: PRIDE & PREJUDICE PART 2: NAPOLEON AT PEMBERLY at Westport Country Playhouse
Review: PRIDE & PREJUDICE PART 2: NAPOLEON AT PEMBERLY at Westport Country Playhouse
10/26/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT WANTED: JUDY GARLAND in Connecticut RUFUS WAINWRIGHT WANTED: JUDY GARLAND
Jorgensen Center (11/21-11/21)
STOMP in Connecticut STOMP
Stamford Palace Theatre (11/25-11/25)
Cabaret in Connecticut Cabaret
The Press Box Theater (11/27-12/20) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Crimes of the Heart in Connecticut Crimes of the Heart
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (10/30-11/08) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Comedy Night at Playhouse on Park in Connecticut Comedy Night at Playhouse on Park
Playhouse on Park (11/07-11/07)
The Real Housewives of Sleepy Hollow in Connecticut The Real Housewives of Sleepy Hollow
Milford Arts Council, The MAC (10/09-10/30)
All My Sons in Connecticut All My Sons
Town Players of Newtown (12/04-12/19)
Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon in Connecticut Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (2/19-2/28)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Connecticut Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
A.C.T. of Connecticut (10/22-11/22)
The Lehman Trilogy in Connecticut The Lehman Trilogy
TheaterWorks Hartford (4/01-5/02)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets