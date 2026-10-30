Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
David Hyde Pierce to Star in OLD MAN TROUBLE Reading at Westport Country Playhouse
The reading will take place on Monday, November 30.
Westport Country Playhouse will present Broadway, film, and television actor David Hyde Pierce in a Script in Hand playreading of a new comedy, “Old Man Trouble,” written by David Wexler and Michael Cristofer, and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director and Script in Hand series curator, on Monday, November 30, at 7 p.m. Additional cast members will be announced soon.
“What a great way to finish our 2026 Script in Hand season!,” said Shanahan. “David Wexler and Michael Cristofer’s ‘Old Man Trouble’ is a good old-fashioned romp, full of sly wit, wonderfully eccentric characters, and plenty of heart.
David Hyde Pierce’s credits include Broadway: “Pirates! The Penzance Musical,” “Hello, Dolly!” (Tony nomination), “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” (Tony nomination), “La Bête,” “Curtains” (Tony Award), “Spamalot,” “The Heidi Chronicles,” and “Beyond Therapy”; Off-Broadway: Sondheim’s “Here We Are,” “A Life,” “The Landing”; Director: “It Shoulda Been You” on Broadway, “Vanya and Sonia” (LA’s Mark Taper Forum), David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Ripcord” (MTC); TV: “Julia,” “Frasier,” “The Powers That Be”; Upcoming Films: Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson’s “Mouse”; “Vivien & the Florist.” Hyde Pierce will be seen next February starring as ‘Charlie Brown’ in the Encores! production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
In “Old Man Trouble,” it's New Year's Eve in a lavish Manhattan townhouse, and wealthy real estate mogul Robert Teitel, played by Hyde Pierce, has had enough - enough of his marriage, his grown children, his enormous fortune, and the hundred party guests downstairs drinking his champagne. All he wants is a little peace and quiet. But the night has other plans! As midnight approaches, Robert's private study becomes a revolving door of unexpected visitors, family crises, romantic complications, and secrets that refuse to stay buried.
“Old Man Trouble” is a wickedly funny and unexpectedly touching new comedy about love, money, marriage, family, and the delicious possibility of throwing it all away and starting over. After all, a new year is coming. Why not a new life? Tickets are $35. Appropriate for age 13 and up. Running time is two hours, including one intermission.
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