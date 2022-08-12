Coolidge Corner Theatre Announces Fall 2022 Lineup Of 'Groundbreaking' Big Screen Classics

The Coolidge Corner Theatre ('the Coolidge') today announced the fall lineup for its 2022 Big Screen Classics series. In a nod to both the beloved independent cinema's long track record of showcasing innovative, boundary-pushing works of film, art and the start of construction on its expanded space, the theme of this year's series is Groundbreaking Films.

The fall series continues on Thursday, September 15, 2022 with a screening of Killer of Sheep, Charles Burnett's landmark 1978 portrayal of everyday life in a working-class black community in Los Angeles. Additional titles include a 20th anniversary screening of Real Women Have Curves (Wed, Sept 21); a new restoration of Andrew Lau and Alan Mak's Infernal Affairs trilogy; two enduring classics by cult auteur John Carpenter (They Live and Halloween); and a 35mm screening of Christopher Nolan's mind-bending breakthrough film Memento (Thurs, Nov 10).

A full schedule for September - December 2022 is listed below.

"In addition to representing some of the best and most innovative films of the past century, these titles are all going to look fantastic on our big screen," commented Director of Special Programming Mark Anastasio. "They are the perfect way to celebrate our expansion groundbreaking and to amplify some of cinema's most essential-and in some cases, underrepresented-voices."

In June 2021, the theatre announced The Campaign for the Coolidge, a $12.5 million expansion project that will add 14,000 square feet to the existing building, including two new, state-of-the-art screens and a new Community Education and Engagement Center. The theatre has raised over 90% of its campaign goal, and began construction on the expansion in November 2021. The expanded Coolidge is expected to open in early 2023.

All screenings take place at 7pm unless otherwise noted; for tickets and showtimes, please visit coolidge.org. The Coolidge Corner Theatre is located at 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA. Unless otherwise noted, tickets are $15.50 general admission and $12.50 for Coolidge members.

Grey Gardens (1975)

Monday, September 12

Meet Big and Little Edie Beale: mother and daughter, high-society dropouts, and reclusive cousins of Jackie Onassis. An impossibly intimate portrait, this 1976 documentary by Brookline's own Albert and David Maysles, co-directed by Ellen Hovde and Muffie Meyer, quickly became a cult classic and established Little Edie as a fashion icon and philosopher queen.

Runtime: 1h 34m

Format: DCP

Killer of Sheep (1978)

Thursday, September 15

Charles Burnett's films focus on everyday life in Black communities in a manner rarely seen in American cinema - combining lyrical elements with a starkly neorealist, documentary-style approach that chronicles the unfolding story with depth and riveting simplicity. Shot on location in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles for a budget of $10,000, Killer of Sheep was one of the first 50 films to be selected for the Library of Congress' National Film Registry and was chosen by the National Society of Film Critics for its "100 Essential Films" list.

Runtime: 1h 20m

Format: DCP

Infernal Affairs Trilogy

Infernal Affairs (2002); Infernal Affairs II (2003); Infernal Affairs III (2004)

Sunday, September 18 at 2pm

Join us for a screening of the newly restored Infernal Affairs trilogy. Andrew Lau and Alan Mak's breathtaking thriller Infernal Affairs revitalized Hong Kong's 21st century film industry, launched a blockbuster franchise, and inspired Martin Scorsese's The Departed. We'll showcase the dazzling original film starring Tony Leung and Andy Lau, followed by the two incredible sequels that examine a world in which the traditional distinctions between good and evil have all but collapsed.

Runtime: Approx 7 hrs, including intermissions (Part I: 1h 41m; Part II: 1h 59m; Part III: 1h 58m)

Format: DCP

Zodiac (2007)

Thursday, September 19

Based on the true story of the notorious serial killer and the intense manhunt he inspired, Zodiac is a superbly crafted and critically acclaimed thriller from director David Fincher.

Runtime: 2h 37m

Format: 35mm

Real Women Have Curves (2002)

Co-presented by the CineFest Latino Boston

Wednesday, September 21

Patricia Cardoso's Sundance hit stars America Ferrera as Ana, a first generation Mexican-American teenager on the verge of becoming a woman.

Runtime: 1h 30m

Format: 35mm

Psycho (1960)

Monday, October 3

Alfred Hitchcock's landmark masterpiece of the macabre stars Anthony Perkins as the troubled Norman Bates, whose old dark house and adjoining motel are not the place to spend a quiet evening.

Runtime: 1h 49m

Format: DCP [Digital restoration]

They Live (1988)

Thursday, October 13

Horror master John Carpenter directs this heart-pounding thriller. Aliens are systematically gaining control of the earth by masquerading as humans and lulling the public into submission. Humanity's last chance lies with a lone drifter who stumbles upon a harrowing discovery: a unique pair of sunglasses that reveal the terrifying and deadly truth.

Runtime: 1h 34m

Format: 35mm

Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Monday, October 24

If it doesn't scare you, you're already dead! Shot outside of Pittsburgh at a fraction of the cost of a Hollywood feature by a band of filmmakers determined to make their mark, George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead is one of the great stories of independent cinema: a midnight hit turned box-office smash that became one of the most influential films of all time.

Runtime: 1h 36m

Format: DCP

Halloween (1978)

Monday, October 31

One of the most successful independent horror films of all time, John Carpenter's Halloween introduced audiences to Michael Myers and established Jamie Lee Curtis as a scream queen for the ages.

Runtime: 1h 31m

Format: DCP

Memento (2000)

Jay Carr Memorial Tribute Screening

Thursday, November 10

A mind-bending thriller whose mesmerizing power grows with every viewing, Memento also put filmmaker Christopher Nolan on the map. Guy Pearce stars as Leonard, a man with a bizarre disorder: the inability to form new memories.

Runtime: 1h 53m

Format: 35mm

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)

Monday, November 14

In Luis Buñuel's deliciously satiric masterpiece, an upper-middle-class sextet sits down to a dinner that is continually delayed, their attempts to eat thwarted by vaudevillian events both actual and imagined, including terrorist attacks, military maneuvers, and ghostly apparitions.

Runtime: 1h 42m

Format: 35mm

The Thin Man (1934)

Thursday, December 15

Nick and Nora Charles cordially invite you to bring your own alibi to The Thin Man, the jaunty whodunit that made William Powell and Myrna Loy the champagne elite of sleuthing.

Runtime: 1h 31m

Format: 35mm