Connecticut Ballet Names Guest Artists From New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Ballet for THE NUTCRACKER

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Connecticut Ballet Artistic Director Brett Raphael has announced a list of guest stars for the company’s 46th annual production of The Nutcracker. Connecticut Ballet will be appearing December 12 and 13 at The Palace Theatre in Stamford for four performances and December 19 and 20 at The Bushnell in Hartford for four performances with live music provided by the Hartford Symphony Orchestra under Music Director Carolyn Kuan.

Principal dancers from New York City Ballet and Philadelphia Ballet will delight audiences as the Sugar Plum Fairy & Her Cavalier in Raphael’s celebrated rendering of the Tchaikovsky classic.

Below is the complete schedule of guest artists. Each performance will feature a Nutcracker Boutique selling holiday treasures and will be followed by a Meet and Greet in the lobby with the guest artists.

Palace Theatre, Stamford:

Saturday, December 12 at 2pm & 6pm - New York City Ballet Principal Dancers Unity Phelan & Owen Flacke (Connecticut Ballet debut)

Sunday, December 13 at 1pm & 5pm – Philadelphia Ballet Principal Dancers Oksana Maslova & Jack Thomas

The Bushnell, Hartford (featuring the Hartford Symphony Orchestra):

Saturday, December 19 at 2pm & 6pm - New York City Ballet Principal Dancers Emma Von Enck & Anthony Huxley

Sunday, December 20 at 1pm & 5pm - Philadelphia Principal Dancers Oksana Maslova & Jack Thomas

Share the Magic Student Performance (Hartford Only)

Connecticut Ballet will once again offer its Share the Magic student performance on Friday, December 19 from 10:15am to 11:30am at The Bushnell. This special condensed performance of The Nutcracker is suitable for grades K-8 with tickets available to all area public, private/parochial school groups at an underwritten price of $5-$10/student. A free chaperone ticket is provided for each ten student tix purchased. All Share the Magic ticket reservations are handled directly by Connecticut Ballet. To reserve or inquire, please email ctballet@ix.netcom.com.

All performances are fully accessible for patrons with limited mobility. Discounted group rates of 20% off are available for parties of 15 or more. Normal ticketing surcharges apply. ﻿The Nutcracker will open the Ballet’s 46th season to be followed by its Be My Valentine production in February and a full-length ballet (title to be announced) and the return of the popular Family Matinee program in April 2027.

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