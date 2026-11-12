Cinzi Lavin to Develop New Drama on Italian Immigrant Family in 1940s New York

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Following a recent Award of Merit from the Connecticut League of Museums for her historic Civil War drama A Goodnight Kiss, acclaimed playwright Cinzi Lavin has announced that she is developing a new work based on Northern Italian immigrants, a subject that mirrors her own family history.

The upcoming, untitled drama follows the emotional and cultural triumphs of an Italian immigrant family navigating the societal landscape of New York during the tumultuous 1940s.

'The experience for these characters will be about the tension between what they left behind in Europe and what they had to recreate,' says Lavin. 'It explores the psychological and social forces that shape a family's identity.'

While the drama is a fictional work, its period setting directly reflects the era when Lavin's maternal ancestors fled the impending destruction of World War II, leaving Piacenza, Italy, to settle in New York, eventually establishing an enclave in the Berkshires.

Regional details of the production draw heavily from family archives and accounts passed down by the playwright's mother, who shared reflections on their Italian lineage.

'My father's family is of the House of Anguissola Douglas Scotti,' says Lavin's mother. 'His mother started her life in an ancestral castle in Piacenza. When the family came to America, their legacy came with them. I am grateful that my daughter inherited their devotion to the arts and to cultural stewardship.'

While production timelines, casting, and premiere dates for the new drama are yet to be announced, Lavin is anticipating success in this work honoring her Italian family.

'Even as they built new lives, the spirit of the old world remained with them,' she says.

For updates on this project, visit cinzilavin.com.

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