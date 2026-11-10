Christine Ebersole to Perform HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS with Billy Stritch at Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse will present two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole with Grammy Award-winning Billy Stritch at the piano in “Home for the Holidays,” on Thursday, December 3, at 8 p.m.

About Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole is celebrated for her acclaimed Broadway performances in “Grey Gardens,” “42nd Street,” and “War Paint,” as well as her work across film and television. Joining her at the piano, Billy Stritch is a music director, singer, and Grammy Award-winning composer, perhaps best known for his 25-year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli.

Ebersole most recently starred in Bradley Cooper's film “Is This Thing On?” and appeared for five seasons as Dottie on Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. She appeared most recently on Broadway in “War Paint” in her Tony-nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in “Grey Gardens.” She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar- nominated film “Licorice Pizza” as Lucille Dolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello's production of “Candide,” conducted by James Conlon.

Her extensive Broadway career also includes her Tony Award-winning performance as Dorothy Brock in the hit revival of “42nd Street,” in addition to leading roles in “On the Twentieth Century,” “Oklahoma!,” “Camelot,” Gore Vidal's “The Best Man,” “Steel Magnolias,” the revival of Noel Coward's “Blithe Spirit,” and “Dinner at Eight” for which she received both Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations. She received an Obie Award and a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Alan Bennett's “Talking Heads.” Concert appearances include the concert version of the opera “The Grapes of Wrath” at Carnegie Hall, the San Francisco Symphony's tribute to Leonard Bernstein, the Boston Pops' concert version of “A Little Night Music,” and PBS concerts “Gershwin at 100: A Celebration at Carnegie Hall” and “The Rodgers & Hart Story: Thou Swell, Thou Witty.”

In addition to her acclaimed stage career, Ebersole has also appeared in numerous hit films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Amadeus,” “Tootsie,” “Richie Rich,” “Black Sheep,” “Steven Universe,” and “The Big Wedding,” in which she also composed and performed the song "Gently Down the Stream.” Her television career began as a regular cast member on “Saturday Night Live” alongside Eddie Murphy. She also played Tessitura in “Gypsy” with Bette Midler and has appeared on “Pose,” “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “American Horror Story,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Search Party,” “Will & Grace,” “Murphy Brown,” and “The Colbert Report.”

Billy Stritch, music director and singer, has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Stritch started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25-year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, and many other top singers. His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy Award and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. He was recently named Outstanding Musical Director for the fourth time by Broadway World and his 2022 birthday show at New York's famed Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the Year. Stritch has recorded numerous solo albums as well as two with Christine Ebersole and his most recent release “Billy's Place” (Club44 Records) is available on all the streaming platforms and at his website billystritch.com. Instagram @billystritch

Tickets are $75 and $80. Running time is 75 minutes.

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