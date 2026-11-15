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Cast Announced For ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Playhouse On Park

Performances will run December 2-27th.

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Cast Announced For ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 At Playhouse On Park

Back by popular demand, All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, by Peter Rothstein, Erik Lichte, and Timothy Takach, is set to return to the Playhouse on Park stage from December 2-27. Winner of the 2026 Connecticut Critic Circle Award for Best Production of a Play, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 will again be directed by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Benjamin Rauch.

“The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. Amid the combat, a German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.”

Returning to this season's production: NicDaniel Charles University of Hartford MainStage: Frank Murrant STREET SCENE; University of Hartford MainStage: Polyphemus ACIS AND GALATEA. Kenneth Galm  Playhouse on Park: Ben THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!);   Connecticut Repertory Theatre: Tobias Ragg SWEENEY TODD.  Spencer Hamlin Playhouse on Park: Singer ALL IS CALM; Lyric Opera of Kansas City: Goro MADAMA BUTTERFLY. Alex Hunt  Playhouse on Park: Singer ALL IS CALM; West Edge Opera: Hauptmann WOZZECK. Jeremy Luis Lopez Sarasota Opera: Little Bat (cv) SUSANNAH;  Moores Opera Center: Pong TURANDOT. Ryan Phelps Playhouse on Park: Roscoe (Original) DANDELION: THE MUSICAL; Blue Gate Musicals: John THE HOME GAME. Omar Sandakly Music Director ONCE; FUSE Theatre: Balladeer ASSASSINS. Luke Scott Broadway, FIGARO 90210; Salt Marsh Opera, title role, DON GIOVANNI. Niko Touros Playhouse on Park: Actor ALL IS CALM, Usnavi IN THE HEIGHTS;. Jermaine Woodard Jr. Playhouse on Park: Singer ALL IS CALM; Crescendo: Consiglio RAPPRESENTATIONE DI ANIMA E DI CORPO. New to the cast: Craig Juricka Umbrella Stage: Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf INTO THE WOODS; Broadway Workshop: Ensemble IN THE LIGHT; Ryan Nash Central City Opera: Sam THE BALLAD OF BABY DOE; Madison Opera: Parpingnol LA BOHEME.

Sasha Brätt is an award-winning stage director based in Hartford, CT. For almost two decades, he has staged works from New York to DC, Connecticut to Cape Cod, the Berkshires to Boston. Sasha deftly unites talented artists and inspiring texts to create affecting, contemporary theater pieces. With each production, he seeks to bring artists and audiences together to explore the unfolding of the present moment and reflect, together, on the human experience.

Benjamin Rauch has toured internationally with the GRAMMY Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer and regularly performs as a singer alongside his teaching career. He teaches commercial voice at The Hartt School, maintains a private voice studio, and is the founder and director of VIP (Vocal Intensive Program), a ten-day summer festival for singers. Revisiting this piece live feels especially meaningful and more relevant now than ever. IG: @benjaminrauch

Tickets are now on sale for ALL IS CALM and range from $46.00-$58.50. For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Group rates available! Consider planning a holiday outing at Playhouse on Park. Contact Maddie Stallings at 860-523-5900 x 11 or MStallings@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org to learn more. Student and senior discounts are also available. All is Calm runs from December 2-27 with 7:30 pm performances Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2:00 pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a post-show talk-back with the cast after each Sunday matinee. 

Playhouse on Park subscribers may add All is Calm to their 2026-27 subscription and save 20%. Subscribers save 20% over individual ticket pricing, plus other benefits including: same seats for every performance, no service or mail charges, ability to exchange tickets, invitations to special events, advance ticket offers, and right of first refusal for the same seats next year. Visit the website or contact the box office to purchase a subscription. 4-Show Subscriptions are now on sale.

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