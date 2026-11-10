Capital Classics to Stage ROMEO AND JULIET and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS in Repertory at Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

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Capital Classics Theatre Company announced the two titles that will comprise the 2027 Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival:. the romantic tragedy of history's greatest star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet and the madcap story of mistaken identities, The Comedy of Errors.

The alternating productions, which will each be performed ten times, will run Wednesday, July 7 through Sunday, August 1, 2027, outdoors on the campus of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford. In the event of inclement weather, the production moves inside the university's Bruyette Atheneum. Performances will be Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm with Sunday performances occurring at 5:30pm. The repertory performance schedule, ticket information and directions will be announced in the coming weeks.

Capital Classics Co-founder and Artistic Associate Geoffrey Sheehan states, 'For our 37th season of producing outdoor Shakespeare, we have selected two favorites that contrast beautifully. Romeo and Juliet grips audiences with its tale of two young lovers caught between their feuding families. The Comedy of Errors is about reuniting two sets of twins who were accidentally separated. Family dynamics, fate and youth will be taking center stage -- under the stars. One cast of talented Connecticut artists will be performing both shows, so our actors and guests will get to experience the full range of Shakespeare's brilliance with comedy and tragedy.'

ROMEO AND JULIET

In Verona, two prominent families - The Capulets and The Montagues - have been engaged in a years-long blood feud. Amidst the violence and recriminations, two young lovers - Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet - meet and fall passionately in love. With battle lines being drawn in the streets, can Romeo and Juliet make their families and friends understand their love should transcend this ancient grudge? Or is theirs an ill-fated romance doomed by the intractable prejudices of their respective houses?

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

Two sets of identical twins become separated after a shipwreck. When Antipholus of Syracuse and his servant Dromeo grow up and find themselves in Ephesus, they are unaware that the city is already home to the other Antipholus and his servant Dromeo. Both sets of twins end up on a collision course of arrests, mistaken identities, and the merriest of mix-ups. This hilarious comedy is double the fun and shows Shakespeare at his witty best!

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