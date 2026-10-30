Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS Will Return to Fairfield Theatre Company’s StageOne
The production will include a post-show discussion with Sachi Parker.
Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, the autobiographical stage production written by and starring Chris Fuller, will return to Fairfield Theatre Company's StageOne on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. A pre-show reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m.
Performed by Fuller and Beau Allen, the production follows Fuller's pursuit of the PGA Tour while living with bipolar disorder. Allen plays Fuller's Inner Voice, a witty and sometimes exasperating companion who brings humor and perspective to the challenges he faces on and off the golf course.
Developed and directed by Mark S. Graham, the production blends comedy and drama in a personal story about ambition, family and finding a way forward. It is produced by Robert R. Blume and Pat Labez in partnership with Artists for Mental Wellness, Inc.
'Cheese Fries & Chili Dips is the kind of theatrical experience that can make you laugh one moment and move you deeply the next,' said producer Robert R. Blume. 'Chris has taken an intensely personal journey and transformed it into a story that audiences can recognize, relate to, and embrace. It is theater with both heart and purpose.'
Following the performance, actress, storyteller and acting coach Sachi Parker will lead a special 20-minute talk on the power of personal storytelling to reduce stigma around mental illness. Parker, Fuller's acting coach and the daughter of Shirley MacLaine, will share insights on how telling our stories can encourage understanding and connection.
Fuller's work has received support from Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network, which has sponsored previous performances. He also spoke at the opening of The Shores, Hartford HealthCare's mental health facility in Westport, sharing his experience of treatment and recovery with healthcare leaders and community officials.
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