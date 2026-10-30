CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS Will Return to Fairfield Theatre Company’s StageOne

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Cheese Fries & Chili Dips, the autobiographical stage production written by and starring Chris Fuller, will return to Fairfield Theatre Company's StageOne on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. A pre-show reception begins at 6 p.m., followed by the performance at 7 p.m.

Performed by Fuller and Beau Allen, the production follows Fuller's pursuit of the PGA Tour while living with bipolar disorder. Allen plays Fuller's Inner Voice, a witty and sometimes exasperating companion who brings humor and perspective to the challenges he faces on and off the golf course.

Developed and directed by Mark S. Graham, the production blends comedy and drama in a personal story about ambition, family and finding a way forward. It is produced by Robert R. Blume and Pat Labez in partnership with Artists for Mental Wellness, Inc.

'Cheese Fries & Chili Dips is the kind of theatrical experience that can make you laugh one moment and move you deeply the next,' said producer Robert R. Blume. 'Chris has taken an intensely personal journey and transformed it into a story that audiences can recognize, relate to, and embrace. It is theater with both heart and purpose.'

Following the performance, actress, storyteller and acting coach Sachi Parker will lead a special 20-minute talk on the power of personal storytelling to reduce stigma around mental illness. Parker, Fuller's acting coach and the daughter of Shirley MacLaine, will share insights on how telling our stories can encourage understanding and connection.

Fuller's work has received support from Hartford HealthCare Behavioral Health Network, which has sponsored previous performances. He also spoke at the opening of The Shores, Hartford HealthCare's mental health facility in Westport, sharing his experience of treatment and recovery with healthcare leaders and community officials.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 18 Hrs 43 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming