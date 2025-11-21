BEATLES VS. STONES – A MUSICAL SHOWDOWN Returns To Torrington Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown will return to Warner Theatre’s Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, December 6 at 7:30 pm bringing audiences the ultimate British Invasion experience with two of the greatest rock legends of all time—The Beatles and The Rolling Stones—together on stage for one night only.

For more than a decade, with over 2,200 performances worldwide, this unforgettable production has been delighting audiences of all ages with its blend of authenticity, humor, and rock-and-roll magic. A critic for the Los Angeles Times hailed it as “the most unique tribute show in decades.”

The evening features a musical duel between Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, widely regarded as the most exciting Rolling Stones tribute band in the world, and Abbey Road, a nationally touring Beatles tribute band praised for their spot-on harmonies and multi-instrumental performances.

Audiences can expect an electrifying night of timeless hits, from the blues-soaked grooves of the Stones to the rich, layered harmonies of the Beatles’ most iconic recordings. Fans are encouraged to dress up in 60s-inspired costumes or don their favorite Beatles and Stones gear, adding to the fun and nostalgia of the event.

“There’s always a special feeling for these shows—people come together, sing along, and celebrate two of the greatest bands in history,” said Chris LeGrand, who plays “Mick” in the show.

“If the British Invasion had a house band in the ’60s and beyond, hopefully we’d be that band,” added Chris Paul Overall, who portrays “Paul McCartney.”

The Beatles vs. Stones show has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, celebrated as the ultimate tribute concert experience.