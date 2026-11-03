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A RAT PACK PRODUCTION to Stage Concert at Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theatre in February

Jesse Posa, Joe Perce and Lloyd Diamond will portray Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. in the show.

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A RAT PACK PRODUCTION to Stage Concert at Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theatre in February

A Rat Pack Production, Presented by DFX Entertainment, is set to take the stage at Mohegan Sun's Cabaret Theatre (The Cab) on Friday, February 12, 2027 for an 8:00pm show.

Starring Jesse Posa as Frank Sinatra, Joe Perce as Dean Martin and Lloyd Diamond as Sammy Davis Jr., the acclaimed tribute show recreates the music, charisma, and timeless appeal of the legendary Rat Pack, bringing audiences back to one of the most memorable eras of casino entertainment.

A RAT PACK PRODUCTION brings The Kings Of cool to The Cab in a nostalgic reunion concert built on the style, swagger, and sound of the Rat Pack. They recreate the early-1960s Sands Hotel Copa Room experience, backed by a live big band.

Musicians from the Tony T Orchestra supply the swing, and stunning Vegas showgirls add glitz and glamour. Expect pitch-perfect vocals, spot-on banter, the occasional roast and very frequent toasts. Grab a cocktail, settle in, and enjoy a night of nothing but class and cool.

Guests can make it a full night and bring that same ring-a-ding-ding polish to the dinner table. Comix Roadhouse earned Connecticut Magazine's 2026 Best of Connecticut statewide win for “Best Casino Casual Dining,” along with OpenTable's 2026 Diners' Choice Award, cementing its place as one of the region's premier spots to eat, drink and be entertained.

Tickets are on sale now via Comixroadhouse.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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