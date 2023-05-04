Winners Announced For the Theatre Roundtable Annual Celebration

The Central Ohio Theatre Roundtable (DBA Theatre Roundtable) Annual Celebration took place on April 30, 2023, at 7PM at Shadowbox Live. Theatre Roundtable is a Columbus-based consortium of community, educational, and professional theatre companies that exists to further the performing arts in Ohio.

In lieu of Production awards, Theatre Roundtable presented nine (9) citations:

Youth Theatrical Award: Presented to a youth theatre artist that has demonstrated artistic/professional growth in theatre during the past year. The recipient was Nicolas Brunet from Dublin, Ohio for his work with multiple Theatre Roundtable companies over the course of 2022.

Theatre Educator: An individual or organization who has made a significant contribution to Theatre education opportunities available to students K-12 within a school system or in after-school programs or activities. The award was presented to Alison Evans from Weathervane Playhouse.

Emerging Leader: An individual who has had a significant, positive effect in helping Theatre flourish through leadership, innovation, creativity and/or investment. This award was presented to Maggie Ellison of Vaud-Vilities

Community Partner Award: A for-profit or non-profit, business or entity that has offered current, creative and innovative support to one or more arts organizations. The recipient of this award was Fundraising with Marianne for assisting both individuals and companies in the central Ohio theatre community with writing and filing grants.

Community Outreach, Involvement, and Engagement Award: Presented to a theatre that has a significant number of community partners and can prove year-round demonstration of community outreach, involvement, and/or engagement through theatre. Shadowbox Live won for their educational outreach and community engagement programs, such as the Shadowbox Performance Academy and Art for All that support local artists.

Theatre Innovation: An award presented to an innovative arts and cultural project or initiative that helped provide relief to others in the community. This award was presented to the City of Dublin's Adapative programs in conjunction with the Abbey Theater of Dublin for their "Adaptive Extravaganza" performance initiative for artists with special needs.

Unsung Hero Award: Presented to individuals that are the unsung heroes of Columbus theatre, whose work positively impacts theatre "from the shadows". Kate Hawthorne and Ryan Harrison were the recipients of this award for their work on designing, building, and painting sets at MadLab Theatre

Chameleon Award: Presented to an individual who collaborates by taking on a variety of roles (on and off stage) and worked with at least two Theatre Roundtable companies in the last year. Kurt Mueller was chosen as the winner for his services as a lighting designer for multiple theatre companies.

Standing Ovation Awards: Given by Theatre Roundtable member organizations to artists whom they wish to honor for their work over the last year:

Abbey Theater of Dublin - Jim Ziolkowski - Theater Technician

Curtain Players - Booth Muller - Theatre Historian

It's All Been Done Presents - Jerome Wetzel - Writer, Scheduler, and Motivator

JB3 Entertainment - the Company of Althea & Angela: Jaymi Horn, Mallory Fischer, Stephen Woosely, Collin O'Brien, Todd Olson, and James Blackmon

Mine 4 God Productions - Faye Ray - Actor, Director, and Board Member

New Albany Youth Theatre - Emma Winder - Production & Stage Management

Original Productions Theatre - Éva Buell - Collaborator and Supporter

Shadowbox Live - the Shadowbox Video Design Team: David Whitehouse and Zach Tarantelli

Short North Stage - Eli Brickey - Actor

Stage Right Theatrics - Matt Hermiz - Director

State of the Arts Productions - Melanie Dancy - Leader

The Central Ohio Theatre Critics Circle Presented two (2) citations:

To the Abbey Theater of Dublin for creating a performing arts hub in Dublin, Ohio, with Supervisor Joe Bishara producing all-ages shows and original works by veteran and emerging writers, both local and nationally known, while providing a home for multicultural festivals and for full seasons of several resident companies." A Roy Bowen Award for Lifetime Achievement to Dan Gray, who retired in 2022 as an Ohio State University theater design professor, for his work over four decades as a nationally recognized scenic designer and teacher and for his consistent artistry bringing new and classic works to life for theater, opera and ballet companies from central Ohio to New York and across the country

Harold Award: Presented to an individual or entity for significant individual or organizational achievement. The Harold Award was presented to Tom Cardinal for his 30-year career as an actor, administrator, and CFO of Shadowbox Live.

Theatre Roundtable is committed to the belief that knowledge of, and participation in, the theatre arts is central to human existence. The Roundtable acts as a lobbyist, promotes cooperation among local theatre, encourages the development of theatre-in-education, fosters theatrical diversity, works to expand the general theatre-going population, and endorses the development of professional standards. For more information, go to www.theatre-roundtable.org