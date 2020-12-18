Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Columbus!

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Dominic Fleshman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Off the Lake Productions - 2018 17%

Todd Decker - HAIRSPRAY - Westgate Carriage Place Players - 2018 12%

Dan Heaton - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 12%



Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Brandon Karl - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 34%

Colin Robertson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 30%

Matthew Gittins - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 19%



Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Doug Joseph - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 18%

Thom Christopher Warren - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 16%

Owen White - CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 15%



Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Heaton - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 19%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 14%

Todd Decker - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2017 11%



Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Ian Larson - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 46%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 24%

Isaiah Colon - THE PILLOWMAN - Capital University - 2017 18%



Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Scott Douglas Wilson - BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - CATCO - 2017 15%

Jonathan Collura - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CATCO - 2015 15%

Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2019 12%



Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Carolyn Cutri - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 12%

Katie Frost - GYPSY - LTOB - 2020 12%

Tara DeFrancisco - HERE, THE (IMPROVISED) MUSICAL - The Nest Theatre - 2020 10%



Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Holly Hanson - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 38%

Tatum Beck - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University - 2019 27%

Amy Silver Judd - GUYS AND DOLLS - Gallery Players Theatre - 2016 19%



Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Kara Marie Hancock - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 19%

Eli Brickey - AVENUE Q - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 16%

Liz Wheeler - I DO! I DO! - CATCO - 2020 13%



Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Francesca DiFrancesco - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 29%

Natalie Tangeman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 27%

Nikki Davis - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 11%



Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Tatum Beck - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Otterbein University - 2018 37%

Abigail Worden - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 24%

Holly Hanson - THE TEMPEST - Capital University - 2020 18%



Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2020 43%

Kaitlin Descutner - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 13%

Baylee Sheets - APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 10%



Best Choreography Of The Decade (Community)

Jenny Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 26%

Lexi Daniels - GREASE - Imagine Productions - 2019 23%

Heather Campanelli - OKLAHOMA - King Avenue Players - 2017 21%



Best Choreography Of The Decade (Educational)

Stella Kane & Anna Elliot - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 51%

Marrett Laney - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 49%



Best Choreography Of The Decade (Professional)

Jeff Fouch - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 37%

Edward Carignan - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 20%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 18%



Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Community)

Tasha Naneth - WENDY DARLING - Curtain Players - 2017 34%

Anne Musselman - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 33%

Baylee Sheets - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2019 33%



Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Julianne Nogar - FORBIDDEN ZONES: THE GREAT WAR - The Ohio State University - 2017 36%

Bryan K Davis and Dan Heaton - THE WORLDS WORST PRODUCTION OF CATS - Capital University - 2016 34%

Bryan K Davis - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 22%



Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Professional)

Que Jones - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 66%

Madison Booth - 42ND STREET - Weathervane Playhouse - 2018 34%



Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Josh and Todd Kaplonski - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 14%

Adam Schroeder - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 11%

Dan Khulman - CABARET - 2019 11%



Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Janetta Davis - DECISION HEIGHT - Columbus School for Girls - 2019 33%

Thom Christopher Warren - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 23%

Dan Heaton - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 20%



Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Ryan Scarlata - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 24%

William Goldsmith - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2018 22%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 14%



Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Heather Schultz - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 17%

Adam Schroeder - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 14%

John Heisel - PETER PAN - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2018 11%



Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Aileen Targett - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 45%

Rance Rizzutto - VARIOUS IMPROV TEAMS - The Nest Theatre - 2020 18%

Dan Heaton - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 15%



Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Chari Arespacochaga - MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 29%

Joe Bishara - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 27%

Tara DeFrancisco - IMPROVISATIONAL DIRECTOR - The Nest Theatre - 2020 27%



Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 15%

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 15%

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 10%



Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 27%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 25%

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 24%



Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 15%

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 15%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2019 14%



Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 17%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 17%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Curtain Players - 2016 15%



Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - The Ohio State University - 2016 38%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 19%

THE PIRATES - Capital University - 2014 16%



Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2019 50%

THE MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 20%

COMEDYSPORTZ COLUMBUS - CSz / Nest Theatre - 2020 11%



Best Local Original Script Of The Decade

Todd Decker - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 48%

Jeremy Sony - SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE LOST CHAPTER - Curtain Players - 2019 30%

Dan Heaton - A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 23%



Best Music Director Of The Decade (Community)

Amy Oblinger - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 20%

Harrison Walsh - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 19%

Jonathan Collura - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2020 17%



Best Music Director Of The Decade (Educational)

Lori Kay Harvey - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 79%

Lori Kay Harvey - ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2017 21%



Best Music Director Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2020 30%

Jonathan Collura - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 19%

Tim Valentine - CABARET - Short North Stage - 2012 17%



Best Musical Of The Decade (Community)

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 14%

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 12%

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 10%



Best Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 55%

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 35%

ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2020 10%



Best Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 21%

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 21%

CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 20%



Best Play Of The Decade (Community)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 46%

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 18%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 12%



Best Play Of The Decade (Educational)

MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2019 52%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 25%

A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 12%



Best Play Of The Decade (Professional)

MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 33%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2020 24%

APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 18%



Best Set Design Of The Decade (Community)

Brenton LeuVoy - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 45%

Booth Muller - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Curtain Players - 2016 35%

Hal Houston - FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 20%



Best Set Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Robert Johnson - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 28%

Robert Johnson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 28%

Stephanie Gerckens - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 22%



Best Theatre Of The Decade (Community)

Curtain Players 18%

Pickerington Community Theatre 13%

Weathervane Playhouse 13%



Best Theatre Of The Decade (Educational)

Otterbein University 36%

Capital University 23%

Pickerington High School Central 21%



Best Theatre Of The Decade (Professional)

Short North Stage 31%

Actors' Theatre of Columbus 22%

Columbus Children's Theatre 20%



Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Community)

Todd Decker - Grandview Carriage Place Theatre 33%

Mendell Hibbard- Literally all theatres 26%

Brad Shimp - The Nest Theatre / MadLab 14%

