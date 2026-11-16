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​Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, are on sale for its engagement at the Ohio Theatre in Columbus May 12-23, 2027 (16 shows).

Featuring Maria Björnson’s original design, this production of The Phantom of the Opera reopened at its birthplace His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021. Both the new London production and new North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon, with productions playing to 160 million people in 229 cities, 54 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber’s celebrated romantic and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song.

The Phantom of the Opera tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine’s sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she has to wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom’s obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

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