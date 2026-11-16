"insert title card here" join us this week to talk about what can barely be considered a musical in the 1925 silent film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera starring Lon Chaney! We're joined by one of our favorite human beings Christi Esterle to talk all things Phantom!
Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sale Now for Ohio Theatre Run
Performances will run May 12-23, 2027 (16 shows).
Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, are on sale for its engagement at the Ohio Theatre in Columbus May 12-23, 2027 (16 shows).
Featuring Maria Björnson’s original design, this production of The Phantom of the Opera reopened at its birthplace His Majesty’s Theatre in 2021. Both the new London production and new North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.
Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon, with productions playing to 160 million people in 229 cities, 54 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber’s celebrated romantic and soaring score includes “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” “Masquerade” and the iconic title song.
The Phantom of the Opera tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.
Drawn to Christine’s sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she has to wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom’s obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.
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MATT COPLEY IS BROADWAY PUNK! 🤘🎭
What happens when Broadway gets louder, heavier, and a whole lot more punk? Matt Copley is about to show us! The Michigan-based recording artist, theatrical producer, and creator behind the viral Broadway Does Punk series is taking the phenomenon from your screen to the stage for the first time ever!
Ep452 - Matt Copley: From Opera to Post-Hardcore Music
What happens when classical opera training collides head-on with aggressive post-hardcore rock? You get the viral sensation Broadway Does Punk, a project that takes iconic standards from shows like Wicked, Hamilton, Six, and The Phantom of the Opera and turns them into full-throttle rock anthems.
This week on Tea Time with Mikayla, Mikayla sits down with Peter Van Dam, Partner and Casting Director at The TRC Company, formerly Tara Rubin Casting, for a candid, thoughtful, and deeply illuminating conversation about the human side of casting.
#179 - Bradley Jaden - Stars in Les Miserables
Bradley Jaden joins Behind the Awards to chat about his 20 year run with Les Miserables and ending this tour at the iconic Radio City Music Hall. Bradley shares his early start and friendship with Sir Cameron Mackintosh and what it’s like to be in the center of a Mackintosh surprise guest appearances which took the internet by storm.
Act 79: Snowmageddon Live(featuring 2 surprise Broadway stars!)
Join Heather and Amber as they talk snow. Do you believe the show must go on? Tonight we feel like "Mr. Roger's Neighborhood" as we welcome Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer to talk all about an exciting way to help support JaniceJam with their most recent partnership with Masquerade!
Masquerade: An Immersive Phantom of the Opera Experience in New York City
In this episode of Half Hour, we unpack Masquerade, the immersive revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera now running in New York City.
Sara Jean Ford (The Phantom of the Opera) on the The Aging Ingenue
In this Artist Exploration, Sara Jean Ford from Broadway’s The Phantom of the Opera and MTCA Director Charlie Murphy discuss: Showing colleges “who you are” isn’t a gimmick. Grow as an artist by letting instead of forcing.
BONUS: Masquerade NYC (feat. Juliet Antonio)
This week for an extra special bonus episode, we're joined by the Keeper of the Cheese themselves Juliet Antonio to talk about the limited run immersive Phantom of the Opera "MASQUERADE NYC" which they had the chance to see recently.
Act 68: And We Are Just Getting Started
Join Heather and Amber as they play catchup from the last few weeks of all things theater! We also talk about all of the exciting happenings this month and what's to come as the 2025-2026 season starts to heat up and the temps start to cool down.
Ep388 - Norm Lewis: Fame, Failure, and the Phantom Mask
From church choir in Eatonville, Florida, to becoming the first Black Phantom on Broadway, Norm Lewis opens up about his unique path to the stage. He shares how early dreams of a tennis career turned into a life in music and theatre, and the surprising way a cruise ship job launched it all.
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Dinner Detective Columbus
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